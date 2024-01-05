Scientists Discover the Composition of Venusian Clouds

Scientists have long been puzzled by the composition of the clouds on Venus. While they knew that sulfuric acid droplets, water, chlorine, and iron were present, they could not determine the missing component that caused the clouds to exhibit patches and streaks visible only in the UV range.

However, a recent study published in Science Advances by researchers from the University of Cambridge may have finally solved this mystery. The scientists synthesized iron-bearing sulfate minerals in a laboratory, taking into account the harsh chemical conditions found in the Venusian clouds. Through spectroscopic analysis, they found that a combination of two minerals, rhomboclase and acid ferric sulfate, could explain the strange UV absorption pattern observed on Venus.

Previously collected data by probes had revealed the unique properties of the Venusian clouds, but scientists had been unable to fully explain them. By synthesizing various iron-bearing sulfate minerals and examining their spectroscopic features, the team was able to identify the specific combination responsible for the observed UV patterns.

Collaborating with a photochemistry lab at Harvard, the researchers also simulated extreme acidic conditions to mimic the Venusian clouds. The experiments confirmed that the absorption patterns displayed by the combination of rhomboclase and acid ferric sulfate matched the dark UV patches observed on Venus.

Paul Rimmer, co-author of the study, expressed excitement about the new findings, stating that they will contribute to our understanding of Venus, our closest neighbor. He mentioned that future missions by NASA and ESA will further explore Venus’ atmosphere, clouds, and surface, and this study sets the groundwork for those future investigations.

The research sheds light on the complex chemical network within the Venusian atmosphere and provides insight into the elemental cycling on the planet’s surface. As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of Venus, discoveries like this bring us one step closer to understanding our neighboring planet.