Scientists Warn of Potential Damage to Lunar Science Sites Due to Moon Exploration and Resource Exploitation

Scientists and astronomers are sounding the alarm over the potential damage that could be caused to precious scientific sites on the moon as companies plan to launch numerous probes to survey the lunar landscape in the coming years. These plans, largely funded through NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, aim to extract minerals, water, and other resources to establish permanent bases on the moon, which will serve as a launching pad for future manned missions to Mars.

However, scientists are concerned that an unrestricted rush to exploit the moon could jeopardize research in various fields such as gravitational wave research, black hole observations, and the search for life on distant worlds. These research areas rely on delicate instruments and require specific conditions that could be compromised by haphazard mining and construction activities.

Prominent astronomers emphasize the need for caution in selecting mining and base construction sites on the moon. They argue that there are only a few promising locations, some of which are scientifically precious due to their unique properties. For example, scientists have discovered deep lunar craters that have remained in shadow since the moon’s formation billions of years ago, making them extremely cold and scientifically valuable. These craters could be ideal for housing sensitive instruments like infra-red telescopes, but they lie beyond the reach of current observatories.

In response to these concerns, a working group has been established by the International Astronomical Union, led by astronomer Professor Richard Green of the University of Arizona. The group aims to negotiate with UN officials to strengthen legislation for protecting interplanetary resources. While the 1967 Outer Space Treaty prevents territorial claims on celestial bodies, it does not address space mining and resource exploitation.

The potential clashes between lunar industrialization and scientific exploration highlight the need for international agreements to protect the unique scientific features of the moon. Scientists stress the urgency of addressing these issues now, as changes to UN treaties can be time-consuming. By taking immediate action, it is hoped that international agreements will be in place to safeguard the moon’s scientific legacy while allowing for responsible lunar exploitation.

