SpaceX Prepares to Break Records with 19th Falcon 9 Launch

SpaceX is gearing up for a groundbreaking launch as it prepares its Falcon 9 first-stage booster for its 19th mission. The launch, scheduled for Friday night, will mark another milestone in the expansion of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation. The liftoff is set to take place from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11 p.m. EST.

The first-stage booster, known as B1058, is already a trailblazer with 18 missions under its belt. This launch, dubbed Starlink 6-32, aims to add another feather to its cap by delivering 23 satellites into orbit. B1058 made its maiden flight in May 2020, carrying astronauts for the first time during the Demo-2 Crew Dragon mission. Notably, the booster still features a faded NASA ‘worm’ logo from that historic mission.

The timeliness of the liftoff seemed uncertain, as the rocket was only raised upright at the launch pad late in the evening. However, SpaceX assured that backup launch opportunities were available until Saturday morning. The 45th Weather Squadron at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station predicted a 60-70% chance of favorable weather conditions, with primary concerns centered around cloud cover rules.

Spaceflight enthusiasts can catch the live coverage of the launch on Spaceflight Now, starting one hour before liftoff. Additionally, the Falcon 9 first stage is expected to land on the drone ship ‘Just Read the Instructions’ approximately eight and a half minutes into the flight. The rocket’s second stage will undergo two burns to position the 23 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit, with deployment estimated to occur about one hour and five minutes after launch.

In an exciting development, SpaceX shared that its Starlink internet service has acquired an impressive 2.3 million users across 70 countries. Since its inception in 2019, the company has launched a staggering 5,604 satellites, according to data compiled by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. As of now, 5,226 satellites remain in orbit, with 5,191 functioning as expected.