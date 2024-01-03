New Study Uses ESPRESSO to Examine Jupiter’s Atmosphere

Summary:

A new study conducted by researchers at the Institute of Astrophysics and Space Sciences has used the ESPRESSO instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) to study Jupiter’s atmosphere. ESPRESSO was originally designed to find and study exoplanets, making this the first time it has been used to examine our own solar system. The study utilized a new technique called Doppler velocimetry to measure wind speeds in Jupiter’s atmosphere, providing valuable insights into the dynamics of the planet’s atmosphere.

Examining Jupiter’s Atmosphere:

The researchers focused on the equatorial region of Jupiter, where light clouds are found at high altitudes. By using Doppler velocimetry, they measured wind speeds ranging from 37 to 266 miles per hour (60 to 428 km/h) with an uncertainty of less than 22 miles per hour (35 km/h). These findings were published in the journal Universe.

Challenging Observations:

Despite the closer proximity of Jupiter compared to exoplanets, observations still presented challenges. The resolution of the VLT telescope made it difficult to accurately navigate over Jupiter’s disk. Additionally, determining wind speeds accurately in a planet that is not a rigid body and rotates at different speeds depending on latitude was also complicated. However, the researchers were able to compare their new data with previous observations from space, including data from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft.

Continued Monitoring:

This study demonstrates the successful use of Doppler velocimetry to track wind speeds on Jupiter using Earth-based telescopes. The researchers at the Institute of Astrophysics and Space Sciences plan to continue their observations using ESPRESSO and the VLT. By doing so, they aim to monitor winds at different altitudes and collect data for a complete rotation period of Jupiter. This knowledge will contribute to a better understanding of the planet’s complex atmospheric behavior.

FAQ:

Q: What instrument was used to study Jupiter’s atmosphere?

A: The researchers used the ESPRESSO instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) to observe Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Q: What technique was used to measure wind speeds?

A: Doppler velocimetry was utilized to measure wind speeds in Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Q: What challenges did the researchers face?

A: Challenges included accurately navigating over Jupiter’s disk due to the high resolution of the VLT telescope, and determining wind speeds in a planet that rotates at different speeds depending on latitude.

Q: How will this study contribute to our understanding of Jupiter’s atmosphere?

A: The study provides valuable insights into the dynamics of Jupiter’s atmosphere and will help scientists build a model of its global circulation.