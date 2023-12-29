Juno Spacecraft to Make Historic Flyby of Jupiter’s Moon Io

On December 30th, NASA’s Juno spacecraft will make the closest flyby of Jupiter’s moon Io in over 20 years. Coming within approximately 930 miles from the surface, Juno’s instruments are expected to generate an abundance of data, providing important insights into the volcanic activity on Io.

The Juno science team, led by Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute, is particularly interested in studying how Io’s volcanoes vary. They aim to determine the frequency of eruptions, the intensity of the volcanic activity, and how the lava flow on the moon changes over time. Additionally, the team hopes to understand the connection between Io’s activity and the charged particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere.

This upcoming flyby will be followed by another ultra-close encounter with Io on February 3, 2024. During this second pass, Juno will once again approach within 930 miles of the moon’s surface.

Juno’s previous observations of Io have been conducted from varying distances, ranging from 6,830 miles to over 62,100 miles. These observations have allowed the spacecraft to capture the first images of Io’s north and south poles. Juno has also conducted close flybys of Jupiter’s icy moons Ganymede and Europa.

Scott Bolton emphasizes that the consecutive flybys in December and February will enable Juno to investigate the source of Io’s volcanic activity in greater detail. They hope to determine if there is a magma ocean beneath Io’s crust and understand the significance of Jupiter’s tidal forces on the moon.

In addition to studying the volcanic activity on Io, Juno is in the third year of its extended mission to explore the origins of Jupiter itself. The spacecraft will also investigate the ring system surrounding the gas giant, where many of its inner moons reside.

Sources: NASA