Revolutionary Observations from XRISM Satellite

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite has unveiled a preview of the groundbreaking data it will collect during its upcoming science operations. Scheduled to commence later this year, XRISM aims to provide the international science community with an unprecedented view of the hidden X-ray sky.

Utilizing advanced instrumentation, XRISM will not only capture X-ray images of celestial sources but also study their compositions, motions, and physical states. The satellite has collaborated with NASA and received contributions from the European Space Agency (ESA).

Equipped with two instruments, Resolve and Xtend, XRISM is capable of detecting X-rays with energies up to 12,000 electron volts. This enables it to explore the universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravitational influence. Notably, visible light has energies ranging from 2 to 3 electron volts, showcasing the heightened sensitivity of XRISM.

Resolve, a microcalorimeter spectrometer developed jointly by NASA and JAXA, operates at a temperature just above absolute zero within a container of liquid helium. This groundbreaking instrument measures the energy of each individual X-ray and provides novel insights into its source. By studying the supernova remnant N132D within the Large Magellanic Cloud, Resolve has already produced the most detailed X-ray spectrum of the object to date. The spectrum revealed peaks associated with various elements, including silicon, sulphur, calcium, argon, and iron.

Xtend, the second instrument onboard XRISM, is an X-ray imager developed by JAXA. With its large field of view, Xtend can observe an area approximately 60 percent larger than the apparent size of the full moon. Recently, it captured an X-ray image of Abell 2319, a galaxy cluster located 770 million light-years away in the Cygnus constellation. This image displayed the dramatic effects of a major merger event taking place within the cluster.

As XRISM prepares for regular operations in 2024, these preliminary observations have demonstrated the extraordinary capabilities of the mission. The X-ray data collected by XRISM will undoubtedly propel scientific understanding of the universe to new heights.

