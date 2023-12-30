OSIRIS-APEX Embarks on Mission to Explore Asteroid Apophis

NASA’s spacecraft, formerly known as OSIRIS-REx, has embarked on an unprecedented journey to explore asteroid Apophis. Renamed OSIRIS-APEX (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security – Apophis Explorer), the spacecraft is leveraging its successful past to venture into new cosmic territories. With its instruments in excellent condition and a quarter of its fuel remaining, repurposing the spacecraft for a new mission was a natural progression.

Apophis, an asteroid composed of silicate materials and nickel-iron, will make a historic flyby of Earth in 2029, passing within 20,000 miles of the Earth’s surface. This close approach is a rare event, with asteroids of Apophis’ size only coming this close once every 7,500 years. The mission’s objectives include studying the surface changes of Apophis caused by Earth’s gravitational interaction and gaining insights into fundamental processes that may have played a role in planet formation.

The OSIRIS-APEX mission timeline involves imaging Apophis starting from April 2, 2029, as the spacecraft catches up to the asteroid. Earth-based telescopes will also observe Apophis, but after the close encounter, the asteroid will be too near the Sun for ground-based optical telescopes to observe. OSIRIS-APEX will operate near the asteroid for approximately 18 months, mapping the surface, analyzing its chemical makeup, and conducting a daring maneuver to reveal the material beneath.

The mission to Apophis not only continues the legacy of its predecessor but also opens doors to new possibilities and discoveries. It provides valuable insights into the formative processes of our solar system and enhances our understanding of asteroid dynamics and planetary defense.

