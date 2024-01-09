Title: Astrobotic’s Moon Landing Mission Faces Critical Setback

Summary: Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander, launched on the Vulcan rocket, has encountered a propellant leak, jeopardizing its planned soft landing on the moon. The lander has approximately 40 hours of fuel left to function as a spacecraft while engineers determine its new mission. This setback raises questions about the United States’ strategy of relying on commercial entities for lunar missions.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander, a key player in NASA’s mission to explore the moon’s mid-latitude region, faces a critical challenge. The company revealed that a propellant leak occurred shortly after the spacecraft embarked on its journey in space, completely ruling out any possibility of a soft landing on the moon on February 23.

While engineers assess the situation and determine the lander’s revised orbit mission, there remains a limited 40-hour supply of fuel that will allow the lander to operate in a spacecraft capacity. Meanwhile, Astrobotic continues to address the propulsion system issue that caused the spacecraft to veer off its intended sun-facing orientation and experience a significant reduction in battery levels. Fortunately, the issue has been resolved, according to the space robotics firm.

This setback is significant not only for Astrobotic but also for the United States’ larger strategy of fostering a commercial lunar economy and reducing costs. With NASA having invested over $100 million in Astrobotic for shipping scientific hardware to the moon, failure to execute a successful landing raises concerns about the viability of relying on commercial entities for crucial space missions.

Landing on the moon poses numerous challenges, with a historical success rate of roughly 50%. The absence of an atmosphere negates the use of parachutes, forcing spacecraft to navigate difficult terrain with thrusters alone. Past attempts by private companies and national space agencies, including Israel, Japan, and Russia, have ended in failure. Japan’s space agency, however, is targeting a mid-January touchdown for its SLIM lander launched in September.

While Astrobotic’s mission was not solely focused on scientific exploration, it carried a variety of cargo, including instruments for NASA and private customers. Notably, private customers paid for the transportation of items such as a physical Bitcoin, cremated remains, and DNA samples, including those of Gene Roddenberry and Arthur C. Clarke. The lander also carried a dog’s remains. Concerns were raised by the Navajo Nation, the largest Indigenous tribe in the US, as they perceived sending human remains to the moon as desecration of a sacred space. Despite their objections, a meeting with White House and NASA officials did not change the outcome.