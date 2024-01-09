Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission 1 Faces Setback, Lunar Landing Now Highly Unlikely

In a disappointing turn of events, Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission 1, aimed at achieving a soft landing on the moon, has suffered a major setback. Shortly after a successful launch on Monday, Astrobotic announced a failure in the spacecraft’s propulsion system, resulting in a critical loss of propellant. As a result, the team is now reassessing the mission’s goals, indicating that a successful lunar landing is highly unlikely.

The first visual evidence of the propulsion system anomaly was recently shared by Astrobotic. The image, captured by a camera attached to the spacecraft’s payload deck, shows a disturbance to the Multi-Layer Insulation (MLI), supporting the telemetry data indicating the anomaly. Despite the setback, Astrobotic is utilizing the spacecraft’s existing power to continue with as many payload and spacecraft operations as possible.

The failure of Peregrine Mission 1 is not only a disappointment for Astrobotic but also for NASA. The mission, made possible by the CLIPS program, aimed to conduct scientific research on the lunar environment, contributing to NASA’s Artemis program and future crewed moon missions. NASA had hoped that Peregrine would become the first privately built lander to achieve a soft landing on the moon, opening doors for further commercial missions.

While the setback is significant, Astrobotic remains determined in its pursuit of lunar exploration. The company plans to proceed with the launch of Griffin Mission One later this year. Griffin, the largest lunar lander since the Apollo lunar module, will carry NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to the south pole of the moon. VIPER’s main objective is to search for water ice in the permanently shadowed regions of Mons Mouton.

Despite this disappointment, Astrobotic and NASA are grateful for the outpouring of support from the space industry and the public. The challenges faced only strengthen their resolve to continue pushing boundaries and exploring the depths of our nearest neighbor.

