SpaceX Tests Starship Elevator for NASA’s Artemis Moon Missions

NASA astronauts recently participated in a test of SpaceX’s Starship elevator, which will be used for the upcoming Artemis III and IV missions to the Moon. The elevator will play a vital role in crew and equipment transport, serving as a link between the habitable area of the Starship lander and the lunar surface.

During the test, astronauts Nicole Mann and Doug “Wheels” Wheelock interacted with a sub-scale mockup elevator, providing valuable feedback from a crew perspective. The elevator system was designed to function similarly to the actual hardware and allowed the astronauts to experience the challenges they may face during their lunar missions.

The elevator will enable crew members to move between the top of the lander and the lunar surface, facilitating moonwalks and the transportation of equipment. It is an essential component of SpaceX’s Starship human landing system, which will carry astronauts from the Orion spacecraft in lunar orbit to the Moon’s surface and back.

The full-scale mockup of the elevator was built at SpaceX’s facility in Hawthorne, California. It includes functioning mechanical assemblies and crew interfaces for testing. During the demonstration, the astronauts wore spacesuits that simulated the constraints and mobility limitations they will face while on the Moon.

The feedback provided by the suited crew focused on various aspects of the elevator controls, such as gate latches, ramp deployment interfaces, available cargo space, and dynamic operations while the basket moves along a vertical rail system.

The successful testing of the Starship elevator brings NASA one step closer to achieving its Artemis program goals. Through Artemis, NASA aims to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, expanding our understanding of the lunar surface and paving the way for future human exploration, including missions to Mars.

