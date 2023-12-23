Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One Launches on New Vulcan Rocket

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One is set to make history as the first commercial robotic landing on the moon’s surface. This exciting mission forms part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts back to the lunar surface. Delayed from its original target date in 2022, the Peregrine Mission One will now embark on its journey from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 24, atop the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket. The Vulcan, a new two-stage-to-orbit, heavy-lift launch vehicle, makes its inaugural flight with this mission. However, the launch window extends until December 26, providing an alternate opportunity for liftoff in January.

Viewers can watch the live stream of the Peregrine Mission One launch on NASA TV Live or NASA TV’s YouTube channel. The mission itself involves a soft landing on the moon’s surface, specifically at Sinus Viscositatis (Bay of Stickiness) neighboring the Gruithuisen Domes. This feat is planned to be achieved in early 2024, following orbiting Earth for a duration ranging from three to 33 days.

The Peregrine Lunar Lander will carry 10 payloads, including the pioneering Iris rover, which will be the first American and student-developed rover to land on the moon. Astrobotic’s Mission One Director, Sharad Bhaskaran, highlights the significance of this mission, stating, “After launch, we will separate from the Vulcan Centaur and establish power and communications with the spacecraft to guide it to the Moon,” emphasizing the historic autonomous landing on the lunar surface.

One major aspect that the space industry is eagerly watching is the debut of ULA’s Vulcan rocket. Developed over the course of a decade, this heavy-lift launch vehicle is poised to replace ULA’s Atlas and Delta rockets. The Vulcan employs engines developed by Blue Origin, founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Known as the BE-4 engines, they utilize liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas and will also be employed in Blue Origin’s New Glenn orbital rocket.

While not as large as NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) or SpaceX’s Starship, the Vulcan rocket has the potential to become a prominent player among heavy-lift rockets. It has already attracted the attention of the U.S. Space Force and Amazon’s Project Kuiper, a program aimed at launching over 3,000 broadband Internet satellites to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.

As we eagerly await the launch of the Peregrine Mission One, let us hope for clear skies and the capture of breathtaking images from this historic mission to the moon’s surface.