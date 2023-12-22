NASA’s Achievements in 2023: Advancements in Climate Change Research

NASA made significant progress in various areas in 2023, including climate change research. With its space-based perspective, NASA has been studying Earth since the 1960s and has continued to deliver groundbreaking insights into climate change.

Utilizing data from the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) on the International Space Station, NASA’s US Greenhouse Gas Center provides reliable greenhouse gas data. EMIT excels in pinpointing emissions with precision, allowing scientists to better understand the sources and impacts of greenhouse gases.

NASA’s global and targeted greenhouse gas tracking reveals alarming estimates, indicating that 2023 is on track to be the warmest year on record. This conclusion is based on monthly temperature data from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Additionally, a Nasa-led airborne campaign discovered methane “hot spots” in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta linked to recent wildfires, contributing to carbon emissions.

The TEMPO mission, launched in 2023, is successfully monitoring major air pollutants over North America. This data is crucial for policymakers and researchers in understanding air quality and developing strategies to mitigate pollution.

NASA’s SWOT mission provides detailed insights into Earth’s surface water, aiding in the monitoring of natural hazards such as heavy rains in drought-stricken areas, heatwaves, wildfires, and associated health impacts worldwide. The mission also expands landslide data, providing valuable information for disaster preparedness and response.

By focusing on climate change research, NASA is taking significant steps towards understanding and addressing the critical issue of global warming. These advancements will contribute to a more informed and sustainable approach to climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.