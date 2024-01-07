Exciting Space Missions to Look Forward to in 2024

The year 2024 is set to be another thrilling year for space exploration, with several missions planned to take place. Here are six of the most exciting space missions to follow in 2024.

1. Exploring Europa’s Potential for Life

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission will launch to explore Jupiter’s moon, Europa. Scientists believe that beneath Europa’s icy shell lies a vast saltwater ocean, which could potentially harbor extraterrestrial life. The mission aims to study Europa’s surface geology, its icy shell, and search for signs of active geysers. If successful, this mission could provide valuable insights into the potential habitability of ocean worlds.

2. Artemis II: The First Crewed Step Towards the Moon

Artemis II will be the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis program. Building upon the success of Artemis I, this mission will send four astronauts into orbit around the Moon before returning them home. It is currently scheduled for launch in November 2024.

3. VIPER’s Exploration of the Moon’s South Pole

VIPER, a robotic rover about the size of a golf cart, will be sent to explore the Moon’s south pole. Its mission is to search for volatiles, including water and carbon dioxide, which could potentially provide resources for future human exploration. The rover will navigate the extreme temperatures of the lunar surface and conduct a 100-day mission to collect valuable data.

4. Lunar Trailblazer: Mapping Water Molecules on the Moon

Lunar Trailblazer will be another mission focused on studying water on the Moon. Unlike VIPER, it will orbit the Moon, mapping the locations of water molecules across the globe and measuring surface temperatures. Its launch timing depends on a primary payload called PRIME-1, which is currently scheduled for a mid-2024 launch.

5. JAXA’s Mission to Mars’ Moons

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has a robotic mission called the Martian Moon eXploration (MMX) planned for launch in September 2024. The primary objective of this mission is to determine the origin of Mars’ moons, Phobos and Deimos. MMX will spend three years around Mars, observing the moons and collecting a sample from Phobos before returning to Earth.

6. Hera: Studying Asteroid Systems

ESA’s Hera mission will revisit the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system, following NASA’s DART mission in 2022. DART used a technique called “kinetic impact” to alter the orbit of Dimorphos. Hera’s mission is to study the impact and gather further data on this asteroid system. It is scheduled for launch in October 2024.

Summary:

In 2024, space exploration will continue to push boundaries with missions to Jupiter’s moon Europa, the Moon, Mars’ moons, and an asteroid system. These missions aim to uncover secrets about possible extraterrestrial life, the potential for resource utilization, and the behavior of celestial objects.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Europa Clipper mission launch?

A: The launch window for the Europa Clipper mission opens on October 10, 2024.

Q: What is the purpose of the VIPER mission?

A: VIPER aims to search for volatiles, including water and carbon dioxide, on the Moon’s south pole.

Q: What is the primary objective of JAXA’s MMX mission?

A: The main objective of the Martian Moon eXploration mission is to determine the origin of Mars’ moons, Phobos and Deimos.

Q: When will the Hera mission launch?

A: The European Space Agency’s Hera mission is scheduled for launch in October 2024.