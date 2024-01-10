Tiny Slice of Outer Space Undergoes Detailed Analysis at The University of Winnipeg

A minuscule piece of outer space, believed to be around 4.5 billion years old, has made its way to The University of Winnipeg for thorough examination. Led by Dr. Ed Cloutis, a team of researchers is conducting an in-depth analysis of this space sample using spectroscopy. The sample was collected during NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission and is expected to provide valuable insights into the early days of the Solar System.

Spectroscopy is being utilized to study the sample without causing any harm to it. In simple terms, it involves analyzing how the sample reflects light through various filters, comparable to using a state-of-the-art digital camera. This non-destructive method is highly desirable as it allows researchers to gather data without altering the sample in any way.

The primary objective of Dr. Cloutis and his team is to gain a deeper understanding of the color and composition of the asteroid, which could potentially unveil whether the building blocks of life were delivered to Earth through asteroid impacts. An essential aspect of this research is the investigation of whether the asteroid contains organic molecules, as their presence would hold significant implications for the origin of life on our planet.

The chosen target for this study is Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid that took NASA’s spacecraft two years to reach. Bennu is considered a time capsule, preserving remnants from the birth of the Solar System. According to Dr. Cloutis, these asteroids provide glimpses into the early days of the Solar System, and some of them have remained in space throughout its entire 4.5-billion-year history.

To ensure the integrity of the sample, strict protocols are followed to prevent exposure to Earth’s atmosphere. The sample, a vial of black powder weighing approximately 200 milligrams, is securely stored in a sealed, nitrogen-filled box. Special equipment is utilized to handle and house the sample safely. This precaution is necessary as meteorites, in comparison, tend to get quickly contaminated upon landing on Earth.

The retrieval of the Bennu asteroid sample is an extraordinary achievement. The OSIRIS-REx mission, launched on September 8, 2016, successfully collected rocks and dust from Bennu. On September 24, 2023, the sample parachuted into the Utah desert, and Dr. Cloutis and his team eagerly awaited its safe return. The sample will be shared among Canadian universities for further research, with The University of Winnipeg having possession for a two-week period.

Dr. Ed Cloutis is a renowned expert in planetary exploration and a key member of various space mission science teams. This project marks an exciting opportunity for Canadian researchers to contribute to our understanding of the Solar System’s origins and the potential for life beyond Earth.

FAQ

What is spectroscopy?

Spectroscopy is a technique used to analyze the interaction of matter with electromagnetic radiation to gain information about its composition, structure, and properties. It involves measuring how a sample absorbs, emits, or scatters light across a range of wavelengths.

Why is it important to study the composition of asteroids?

Studying the composition of asteroids can provide valuable insights into the early stages of the Solar System’s formation. It can help researchers understand the origins of planetary bodies, the processes involved in their evolution, and the potential for the delivery of organic molecules and the building blocks of life to Earth.

How are the samples from the asteroid being protected?

The samples are stored in sealed, nitrogen-filled boxes to prevent contamination from Earth’s atmosphere. Special precautions are taken to ensure that the samples remain free from microbes and other substances that could alter their composition.

What will happen to the sample after analysis?

After the analysis at The University of Winnipeg, the sample will be circulated among a research chain consisting of several Canadian universities for further study. Most of the sample will be set aside for future research and analysis.