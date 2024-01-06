NASA Detects Large Asteroid 2024 AW Approaching Earth at High Speed

Summary: NASA has identified an aircraft-sized asteroid, known as Asteroid 2024 AW, that is currently heading towards Earth. While asteroids from the Aten family, which have orbits closer to the Sun than Earth, are of interest to astronomers, this particular asteroid does not pose a threat to our planet. At a distance of 2.66 million miles, it will pass by Earth at a safe range tomorrow, January 07, 2024. Despite its size and speed, the asteroid is not large enough to cause any harm if it were to collide with Earth. Astronomers will continue to track its trajectory to enhance their understanding of these celestial objects and potential future risks.

Asteroid 2024 AW Details: Asteroid 2024 AW is an 80-foot aircraft-sized object belonging to the Aten group. It completes one orbit around the Sun every 286 days. At its farthest point from the Sun (aphelion), the asteroid’s orbit reaches 162 million kilometers, while its nearest point to the Sun (perihelion) is 92 million kilometers. During its closest approach tomorrow, the asteroid will be traveling at a speed of 30606 kilometers per hour. Amateur astronomers with telescopes may have the opportunity to observe the asteroid, although it will not be visible to the naked eye.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Does Asteroid 2024 AW pose a threat to Earth?

No, Asteroid 2024 AW is not large enough to pose a threat to our planet. Even in the event of a collision, it does not have the potential to cause any significant damage.

2. Will astronomers continue monitoring Asteroid 2024 AW?

Yes, professional astronomers will continue to track the trajectory of Asteroid 2024 AW. Monitoring its movement helps researchers gain valuable insights into these celestial objects and improve their understanding of our solar system.

3. Could studying asteroids like 2024 AW benefit future space exploration missions?

Asteroids like 2024 AW provide valuable information about the early formation of our solar system. Studying them can help scientists prepare for future space exploration missions by improving their knowledge of celestial bodies and their characteristics.

Sources:

– NASA CNEOs data

– The-sky.org