India’s First Solar Mission Nears Destination to Study the Sun

India’s space agency, Isro, is on the verge of successfully placing its first solar observation mission, Aditya-L1, in its designated spot in space. The spacecraft has been traveling towards the Sun for four months since its launch on September 2nd. Once in position, Aditya-L1 will be able to continuously watch the Sun, even during eclipses and occultations. The mission aims to study the solar corona, the photosphere, and the chromosphere, and will provide insights into solar activity and its impact on Earth and near-space weather in real-time.

Aditya-L1 will be positioned at Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is a gravitational equilibrium point located 1.5 million km from Earth. This point allows the spacecraft to hover between the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Earth. Isro will perform a final maneuver on Saturday to place Aditya-L1 in L1’s orbit and then periodically adjust its position to keep it in place.

The spacecraft carries seven scientific instruments that will gather data and take images of the Sun. The information collected will help scientists understand solar winds, solar flares, and their effect on Earth’s weather and space weather. Aditya-L1 will also aid in providing warning signs of solar eruptions, allowing satellites to be moved out of harm’s way.

India will join a select group of countries already studying the Sun, including the US, Japan, and the European Space Agency. Nasa and ESA recently launched the Solar Orbiter, which is studying the Sun from close quarters, while Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe has flown through the Sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona. The successful placement of Aditya-L1 will mark another milestone in India’s growing space exploration endeavors.

