What to Look Forward to in Space and Astronomy in 2024

Summary: In 2023, we witnessed significant milestones in space exploration, from India’s successful moon landing to NASA’s asteroid sample return mission. As we enter 2024, there are many exciting events and missions to anticipate. Here’s a roundup of what’s to come.

Milestones on the Path to the Moon

NASA’s ambitious Artemis program aims to land American astronauts on the lunar surface, and two crucial missions are scheduled for 2024. The first is Artemis II, where the four astronauts will travel around the moon and back, becoming the first humans to venture near the moon since 1972. However, challenges with the heat shield and potential delays need to be overcome. The second hurdle is finding a vehicle capable of landing on the moon. Currently, SpaceX’s Starship is the solution, but it requires further development.

A Total Eclipse over North America

The highlight celestial event of 2024 will be the “Great North American Eclipse” on April 8. The moon will pass in front of the sun, causing a temporary darkness during the day. The eclipse’s path will traverse several states in the United States before ending in Canada’s eastern provinces. If you’re within the path of totality, prepare for an influx of visitors, and remember to order protective eyewear for observation.

New Rockets and Rides to Space

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets have dominated launches to space, but in 2024, new competitors will emerge. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, European Space Agency’s Ariane 6, and Japan’s H3 rocket will all attempt their inaugural flights. Additionally, Blue Origin’s New Glenn could debut as a powerful orbital launcher. The International Space Station may also welcome new vehicles, including Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser and Boeing’s Starliner.

Lunar Traffic Jam

While only India’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon in 2023, 2024 promises more lunar landing attempts. Japan’s SLIM mission will lead the way, followed by private companies Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines, both with NASA as their primary customer. China also plans its fourth moon landing with the Chang’e-6 mission, and Ispace and Intuitive Machines have their sights set on future moon missions.

Journeys Around the Solar System

Exploration of our vast solar system continues with missions like NASA’s Europa Clipper, slated for launch in October. The spacecraft will study Jupiter’s moon Europa, which scientists believe harbors conditions suitable for life. However, the Europa Clipper will not attempt a landing, focusing instead on observing and analyzing the moon’s environment.

FAQ:

Q: Will NASA return astronauts to the moon in 2024?

A: NASA aims to put astronauts back on the moon’s surface through the Artemis program. The first manned mission, Artemis III, is planned for the coming years.

Q: What is the Great North American Eclipse?

A: The Great North American Eclipse refers to a total solar eclipse that will occur on April 8, 2024, visible across various states in North America.

Q: Which rockets are set to challenge SpaceX in 2024?

A: Competing rockets include Vulcan by United Launch Alliance, Ariane 6 by the European Space Agency, H3 by Japan, and New Glenn by Blue Origin.

Q: Are there more moon landing missions planned for 2024?

A: Yes, besides India’s successful landing in 2023, missions from Japan, private companies Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines, and China are all aiming to land on the moon in 2024.