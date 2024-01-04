Exciting Cosmic Stories to Look Forward to in 2024

Summary: Last year was filled with thrilling space-related discoveries and milestones, and the year ahead promises even more cosmic wonders. Here are five cosmic stories to anticipate in 2024, including NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the moon, upcoming uncrewed lunar missions, a total solar eclipse over North America, the growth of commercial spaceflight, and exciting missions to investigate Jupiter’s moon Europa and Mars.

NASA’s Return to the Moon

NASA is preparing to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions ended in the 1970s. Before that happens, the space agency will send a group of spacefarers on a trip around the moon and back as part of the Artemis II mission. This 10-day journey will test the capabilities of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and crewed Orion spacecraft, paving the way for future lunar exploration.

Uncrewed Lunar Missions

Following India’s successful landing of a spacecraft on the lunar surface last year, more attempts to send uncrewed landers to the moon are planned for 2024. Japan will make the first attempt in January, and two private American companies, Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines, are also aiming to land vehicles on the moon’s surface. These missions will contribute to our understanding of the moon and its potential for future scientific exploration.

Total Solar Eclipse over North America

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will sweep across a wide portion of North America, casting millions of people into darkness. This rare celestial event, which occurs once every few years, provides a unique opportunity to witness the moon obscuring the sun’s light. Spectators are advised to use protective eyewear and to ensure that the moon fully blocks the sun before removing their glasses.

Growth of Commercial Spaceflight

Last year marked the dawn of commercial spaceflight, with companies like Virgin Galactic offering rides to the edge of space for paying customers. In 2024, these commercial spaceflight endeavors are expected to continue, with Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin launching more civilian missions. Private astronauts will also visit the International Space Station to conduct scientific experiments, further advancing our understanding of space.

Exciting Missions to Europa and Mars

NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission, launching in October, aims to investigate Jupiter’s moon Europa for signs of life. The spacecraft will conduct flybys near the moon’s surface to analyze its potential for supporting life. Additionally, NASA and the European Space Agency have plans to send missions to Mars in 2024, studying the red planet and asteroids, respectively. These missions will contribute valuable information to our ongoing exploration of the cosmos.

