United States’ Approach to Procuring Cargo and Crew Transportation Services for the International Space Station

In 2011, after the retirement of the space shuttle, the United States faced the challenge of finding a replacement for cargo and crew transportation services to and from the International Space Station (ISS). To address this issue, the U.S. adopted a new approach by procuring these services from American commercial entities.

Under this novel approach, the government relied on private companies to develop and demonstrate reliable commercial services. Instead of traditional procurement contracts with private enterprises, NASA established the Commercial Crew and Cargo Program Office (C3PO) in 2005. The program encouraged companies to invest their own capital to develop the necessary spacecraft and rockets, with NASA then purchasing the transportation services from them.

The first phase of this approach was the Commercial Orbital Transportation System (COTS) program, where commercial entities like SpaceX and Orbital Sciences Corporation were selected to develop and demonstrate the reliability of their services. Orbital Sciences Corporation, in partnership with Thales Alenia Space, developed the Cygnus spacecraft and Antares rocket. The Cygnus cargo vehicle was built based on Thales Alenia Space’s experience with the European Space Agency’s Columbus research module.

In 2014, Orbital Sciences Corporation launched the first operational mission of its Cygnus spacecraft, delivering cargo to the ISS and later disposing of trash and unneeded equipment during its reentry. This marked a significant milestone in the government’s new approach to procuring services from private companies.

Since then, both SpaceX and Orbital Sciences Corporation have successfully carried out multiple cargo resupply missions to the ISS under the Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) program. The success of these missions has resulted in more than 64 tons of supplies and equipment being delivered to the space station.

This innovative approach has opened up new opportunities for human space exploration and has established a sustainable model for cargo and crew transportation services to the ISS.

