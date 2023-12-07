ရာသီဥတုပုံစံများ ပြောင်းလဲခြင်းသည် စနေ၊

A recent round of widespread morning precipitation, featuring wintry mix up north and rain elsewhere, is expected to taper off by midday. As surface temperatures rise above freezing, the precipitation will transition into scattered rain showers. The rain will persist throughout the evening, but a mainly dry pattern is anticipated starting Wednesday.

However, there is a slight cooldown in temperatures as we head towards midweek, with highs dropping into the low 40s. Fortunately, gusty winds will accompany this dry stretch, bringing in a warming trend and pushing highs back above average to the mid-to-upper 50s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend forecast indicates the return of rain on Saturday morning due to a potent storm system. As temperatures hover on the warmer side, reaching the mid-to-upper 50s in the afternoon, the heaviest rainfall is expected in the evening, with a chance of thunderstorms.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the frontal passage late Saturday into Sunday, which will determine whether the precipitation type changes from rain to snow. As a result, it is advisable to monitor the forecast closely for any changes that may affect weekend plans.

Overall, the shifting weather patterns bring variations in the forecast, with a mix of rain and wintry conditions in some areas. It is essential to stay informed and prepared for these changes to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.