အထက်မြို့နယ်တွင် သဲရေတိုက်စားမှု ခြိမ်းခြောက်ခံနေရသည်။

The coastal erosion in the north end of the Strathmere section of Upper Township has presented a dire situation for residents and property owners. The once steep cliffs eroded into the sand dunes in the area have now completely disappeared. To protect against the encroaching sea, a wall of rocks was installed over a decade ago, but with the erosion, these rocks now act as the only barrier between the water and the roads and houses in the north end.

Longtime resident Ted Kingston described the current state as “pretty bad,” although it is not the worst he has witnessed. In 2008, erosion damaged structures and posed a threat to a steel bulkhead that had been installed recently. The erosion extends beyond the north end, with multiple blocks of undercut dunes and eroding beaches.

To address this issue, the Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $33.7 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock of Illinois for a beach replenishment project in Ocean City, Strathmere, and Sea Isle City. The project will begin in Ocean City, then move to Strathmere and finally Sea Isle City. However, this leaves Strathmere vulnerable until work can commence.

Gary DeMarzo, the Upper Township administrator, stated that the rapid retreat of the already eroded sand dunes has put properties in jeopardy. The area experienced unusually strong wave action over the past few months, exacerbating the erosion process. The township is working closely with the Army Corps and the state Department of Environmental Protection to protect property values and lives.

While the local contribution to the project cost has been approved by the Township Committee, an expanded project will increase costs across the board. However, the state and federal partners understand the urgency of the situation and recognize that the beach project is a matter of public safety.

In addition to replenishing the sand, plans also involve the removal of timbers that were once part of a jetty system designed to combat erosion. These timbers, submerged for some time, have now become exposed due to the additional erosion. The removal of these timbers is necessary to ensure the safety of the area.

Despite the challenges posed by Mother Nature and Father Time, the community remains committed to protecting their properties and way of life. With the beach replenishment project set to commence in mid-December, hopes are high for a successful restoration of the beaches and dunes in the Strathmere area.