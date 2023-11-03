Time Travel ဟာ စိတ်ကူးယဉ်ဆန်တဲ့ အယူအဆလား။

Time travel has captivated the human imagination, appearing in both scientific theories and works of fiction. While the prospects of time travel still seem distant, recent research has shed new light on our understanding of the concept. Contrary to popular belief, scientists have discovered that time can only move in one direction in the universe.

A study conducted by a team led by Assistant Professor Matias Koivurova from the University of Eastern Finland has unveiled groundbreaking insights into the relationship between light and time. Their findings suggest that time functions linearly, prohibiting any possibility of traveling back in time. The researchers focused on the behavior of light as it passes through different mediums. While it’s known that the speed of light changes when it encounters an interface, the precise mechanics have long remained a mystery.

Koivurova’s research proposes that the universe consists of one space dimension and one time dimension. By exploring what happens to light’s momentum at an interface, the team discovered a solution that assumes time can only move forward. This elegant explanation, derived from the standard wave equation in 1+1 dimensions, challenges the conventional understanding of time travel.

Professor Marco Ornigotti, a leading member of the study, weighed in on the findings by referencing the famous Abraham-Minkowski controversy. This debate centers around the momentum of light when it enters a medium. The team’s groundbreaking insights led them to assign a “proper time” to the wave, analogous to the general theory of relativity.

While time travel remains a long-standing aspiration for many, this research affirms that moving backwards in time is an insurmountable impossibility. The notion of revisiting the past, as often depicted in fiction, is firmly rooted in the realm of imagination. As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of time, our understanding of the universe and its fundamental laws deepens.

ေမးေလ့ရွိသည့္ေမးခြန္းမ်ား

Can we travel back in time?

According to recent research, time can only move forward in the universe. The concept of traveling back in time remains theoretical and has not been supported by scientific evidence.

လေ့လာမှုက ဘာကိုဖော်ပြခဲ့သလဲ။

The study conducted by Assistant Professor Matias Koivurova and his team suggests that time moves linearly, prohibiting the possibility of traveling back in time. They focused on light’s behavior at interfaces and proposed a solution that relies on time moving exclusively forward in the universe.

What is the Abraham-Minkowski controversy?

The Abraham-Minkowski controversy revolved around the momentum of light when it enters a medium. Minkowski believed the momentum increases, while Abraham argued it decreases. The recent study provides new insights by assigning a “proper time” to the wave, similar to the principles of general relativity.