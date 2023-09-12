မြို့ပြဘဝ

နည်းပညာသစ်များနှင့် AI ၏စွမ်းအားကို ထုတ်ဖော်ပြသခြင်း။

သတင်း

Mortal Kombat 10 ၏ PC ဗားရှင်းတွင် $1 လျှော့စျေးရယူပါ။

ByMampho Brescia

စက်တင်ဘာ 12, 2023
Mortal Kombat 10 ၏ PC ဗားရှင်းတွင် $1 လျှော့စျေးရယူပါ။

You can save some cash when purchasing the PC version of Mortal Kombat 1. Retailers like Newegg and Green Man Gaming are offering a $10 discount on pre-orders for the Windows PC via Steam version of the game.

At Newegg, simply enter the code PPXDSEP during checkout to see a 15% price reduction. If you prefer shopping at Green Man Gaming, you don’t even need a discount code; the $10 discount is already available. Moreover, Green Man Gaming is also offering 15% off the premium edition of the game, which includes early access, in-game cosmetics, and currency.

Unfortunately, NetherRealm Studios, the game’s developer, has not confirmed whether Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Steam Deck at launch. However, regardless of the device you use to play the game, make sure you have enough storage space as it requires a whopping 100 GB. This is in line with the trend of increasing game install sizes.

So, if you’re a PC gamer and a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise, don’t miss out on these discounts. Grab your copy of Mortal Kombat 1 and get ready for an action-packed fighting experience.

အဓိပ္ပာယ်:
– Pre-order: placing an order for an item before it is officially released or available for purchase.
– Discount code: a code that can be entered during a purchase to receive a price reduction.
– In-game cosmetics: virtual items or enhancements that change the appearance of characters or objects within a video game.
– Currency: virtual currency used within a game to purchase items or upgrades.

သတင်းရပ်ကွက်များ:
