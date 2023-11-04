Samsung ISOCELL GNK- စမတ်ဖုန်းဓာတ်ပုံကို အမြင့်အသစ်သို့ မြှင့်တင်ခြင်း။

Samsung has introduced the ISOCELL GNK, an innovative image sensor that is set to redefine the smartphone photography experience. The ISOCELL GNK, also known as model S5KGNK, is a game-changing sensor that boasts an impressive resolution of 50 megapixels and a generous 1/1.3-inch sensor size. This groundbreaking technology is designed to usher in a new era of smartphone camera capabilities.

One of the key features of the ISOCELL GNK is its High Dynamic Range (HDR) performance. By integrating staggered HDR technology and three distinct ISO modes, this sensor delivers images with a remarkable dynamic range of up to 102dB. The Smart-ISO Pro, operating on a single-frame basis, enhances the dynamic range while minimizing motion artifacts, resulting in images with exceptional color depth of up to 14-bit.

The ISOCELL GNK’s Dual Pixel Pro autofocus feature sets it apart from other image sensors. With two photodiodes per pixel, this sensor can rapidly and accurately focus on subjects in motion throughout the entire frame. This allows for ultra-fast and precise autofocus, ensuring that you never miss a moment.

In addition to its impressive still photography capabilities, the ISOCELL GNK excels in video recording as well. It supports 8K video recording at 30fps, ensuring that you can capture every detail with minimal loss in the field of view. The sensor also supports autofocus and HDR video in Full HD mode at frame rates as high as 240fps.

The ISOCELL GNK’s adaptive lighting solutions further enhance its performance in various lighting conditions. In low-light scenarios, the sensor combines neighboring pixels to form larger 2.4μm pixels, significantly boosting light sensitivity. On the other hand, in bright lighting, the on-chip remosaic technology maximizes the benefits of Tetrapixel, delivering exceptional 50MP image quality.

Samsung’s ISOCELL GNK is a true game-changer in smartphone imaging. From its advanced HDR capabilities to its unparalleled autofocus system and support for high-resolution video recording, this sensor sets a new standard for mobile photography. With the ISOCELL GNK, users can capture stunning and detailed photographs in any lighting condition, ensuring that no moment goes unforgotten. Samsung’s commitment to innovating smartphone camera technology is evident in this remarkable device.

မကြာခဏမေးလေ့ရှိသောမေးခွန်းများ (မေးလေ့ရှိသောမေးခွန်းများ)

1. What is the resolution of the Samsung ISOCELL GNK?

The Samsung ISOCELL GNK has a resolution of 50 megapixels.

2. What is the sensor size of the ISOCELL GNK?

The ISOCELL GNK boasts a substantial 1/1.3-inch sensor size.

3. What are the key features of the ISOCELL GNK?

The key features of the ISOCELL GNK include high dynamic range performance, Dual Pixel Pro autofocus, impeccable detail and video capabilities, and adaptive lighting solutions.

4. What is the advantage of the Dual Pixel Pro autofocus feature?

The Dual Pixel Pro autofocus feature of the ISOCELL GNK ensures rapid and accurate focus on subjects in motion throughout the entire frame, providing ultra-fast and precise autofocus.

5. What video recording capabilities does the ISOCELL GNK offer?

The ISOCELL GNK supports 8K video recording at 30fps and autofocus and HDR video in Full HD mode at frame rates as high as 240fps.

6. How does the ISOCELL GNK adapt to varying lighting conditions?

In low-light scenarios, the ISOCELL GNK combines neighboring pixels to enhance light sensitivity. In bright lighting, the on-chip remosaic technology maximizes Tetrapixel benefits, delivering exceptional image quality.

