Rockstar Games, the iconic game developer behind the Grand Theft Auto series, is celebrating its 25th anniversary as well as the 10th anniversary of GTA V and GTA Online in style. Recently, a fresh batch of new items has been released in GTA Online to mark these significant milestones.

The latest collection includes a variety of clothing items and a special livery. While some of the clothing pieces have been previously featured in the game, others are merchandise that Rockstar Games has sold over the past decade. From Rockstar Games themed tees to GTA V anniversary tees and outfits worn by the game’s protagonists (Franklin, Michael, and Trevor), players are spoilt for choice when it comes to customized apparel in GTA Online.

One standout addition is the exclusive Knuckleduster Sport livery, which can only be applied to the Itali GTO Stinger TT. This eye-catching design adds a unique touch to the vehicle and is sure to turn heads on the virtual streets of Los Santos.

Unlocking these items is a straightforward process. Players need only log into GTA Online and they will receive an in-game message confirming the availability of the new items. To try on the clothing items, players can visit a wardrobe or clothes store to create their desired look. And for those eager to apply the Knuckleduster Sport livery, a trip to a Los Santos Customs is in order.

With the release of these celebratory items, players have the opportunity to showcase their love for Rockstar Games and the GTA franchise in style. Whether it’s donning a Rockstar-themed tee or dressing up as their favorite GTA V character, the options for personal expression in GTA Online have never been better.

So, which new unlock is your favorite?