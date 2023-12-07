Galaxy ဖုန်းများစွာသည် Google Play စနစ်မွမ်းမံမှုများနှင့်အတူ ပြဿနာများ ကြုံတွေ့နေရသည်။

A recent bug has been identified causing problems with Google Play system updates on a range of Galaxy phone models, including the S20, S22, S23, Z Fold 5, and A33. This bug has resulted in a delay in the release of new system updates, leaving many Galaxy phones behind schedule.

Typically, new Google Play system updates are released alongside firmware updates or as separate updates. However, due to this bug, many Galaxy phones have not received the latest updates for several months. Attempts to manually update the system have proven futile and have only exacerbated the issue.

Interestingly, when users have tried to install the updates manually, they have encountered unusual situations. Some have received messages indicating that their device is up to date or that updates are temporarily unavailable. Others have experienced the update process seemingly taking place, with the phone downloading a newer Google Play system version and prompting a system restart. Unfortunately, after the restart, the phone remains on the same system update as before, and checking for new versions leads to an endless “Checking for update…” message.

Adding to the complexity, it has been discovered that the Google Play system update levels can vary within the same phone model in different markets. For instance, the Galaxy S22 may have the July update in one location and the October update in another, suggesting unknown factors influencing the update availability.

Although similar issues have occurred in the past, it is uncertain whether the problem stems from Google or Samsung. However, in previous cases, the problem resolved itself over time.

For users experiencing this issue, it is recommended to check the Google Play system version on their Galaxy phone by accessing the Settings app, navigating to “Security and privacy,” and selecting “Updates.” To check for manual updates, tap on “Google Play system update.”