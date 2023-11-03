Honor X50i+ စမတ်ဖုန်းအသစ်- ထူးခြားသော ဒီဇိုင်းနှင့် စွဲမက်ဖွယ် Specs များကို တွေ့ရှိခဲ့သည်။

In an exciting turn of events, a leaked poster on Weibo has shed light on the upcoming Honor X50i+ smartphone. While there is no official confirmation from the brand yet, the leaked image reveals some intriguing details about the device’s design and specifications.

Design-wise, the Honor X50i+ showcases a distinctive rear camera module that houses two cameras and an LED flash. The edges of the phone are flat, and it is expected to be available in stunning blue and pink color variants. Unfortunately, the front side of the device is not visible in the leaked poster, leaving us curious about whether it will feature a punch-hole or a waterdrop-notch screen. Additionally, the device seems to feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner for convenient unlocking.

Moving on to the rumored specifications, it is believed that the Honor X50i+ corresponds to the previously certified device with the model number LLY-AN00. According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone is likely to sport a generous 6.7-inch LCD FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and potentially a high refresh rate. Powering the X50i+ will be a 2.4GHz unspecified chip, ensuring seamless performance and 5G connectivity.

Furthermore, the Honor X50i+ is expected to offer multiple RAM options ranging from 6 GB to a whopping 16 GB, along with various storage capacities starting from 128 GB up to 1 TB. It is worth noting that the device will not support external storage expansion.

Camera enthusiasts will be delighted to know that the Honor X50i+ is said to boast an impressive camera setup. The front camera is rumored to be an 8-megapixel lens, while the rear setup is expected to feature a whopping 108-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

Excitingly, the Honor X50i+ is already available for pre-orders in China and is rumored to make its official debut on November 10th, coinciding with China’s Double Eleven (November 11th) shopping festival. We eagerly await more official details and the chance to experience this anticipated smartphone firsthand.

