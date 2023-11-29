Google Maps Under Fire for Dangerous Desert Detours

Google Maps has come under scrutiny after directing drivers on dangerous detours through remote desert roads, leaving them stranded and causing gridlock. The incident occurred on November 19 when a dust storm forced the closure of portions of the 15 Freeway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Seeking an alternative route, drivers relied on Google Maps, only to be guided onto treacherous unpaved paths in the Nevada desert.

Shelby Easler and her family, who were returning from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, were among those affected. They decided to take the recommended detour to avoid the dust storm and potentially save time. Little did they know, they would end up navigating through the mountains for hours before finding themselves stuck near Kingston Peak on a dirt road. Similar incidents were reported, with hundreds of other stranded drivers taking the same erroneous route.

The situation escalated when those traveling in the opposite direction, including Gillian and David Strull, were also directed onto remote backcountry roads. As their estimated arrival time continued to increase, David became suspicious and checked his wife’s Google Maps, only to find that it suggested a completely different route. Choosing to stick to the main highway, they avoided the chaos caused by the ill-advised detour.

These instances highlight the potential risks associated with relying solely on GPS navigation apps. While technology offers convenience and efficiency, it is crucial to exercise caution and common sense. In unforeseen circumstances or unfamiliar areas, it is advisable to have a physical map on hand as a backup.

Following the incident, Google issued an apology and confirmed that they would no longer route drivers through those dangerous roads. The California Highway Patrol echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of sticking to primary, well-known routes to ensure safety.

အမြဲမေးလေ့ရှိသောမေးခွန်းများ:

Q: What happened to some drivers who relied on Google Maps during the dust storm?

A: Drivers were directed onto dangerous desert roads, causing them to become stranded and causing gridlock.

Q: Why did drivers take the detours?

A: The 15 Freeway was partially closed due to a dust storm, leading drivers to search for alternative routes.

Q: What advice was given by the California Highway Patrol?

A: Authorities advised drivers to stick to familiar, primary routes and avoid following GPS apps blindly.

Q: How did Google respond to the incident?

A: Google issued an apology and confirmed that they would no longer direct drivers through those perilous roads.