မြို့တော်ဝန် လီယိုနာဒိုဝီလျံသည် ရာဇ၀တ်မှု၊ လူငယ်အလုပ်သင်များနှင့် ရပ်ရွာ ထိတွေ့ဆက်ဆံမှုအပေါ် အာရုံစိုက်ကာ ရာထူးတာဝန်ယူသည်။

Durham, N.C. – Leonardo Williams, a newly-elected mayor, has begun his tenure in Durham, bringing with him a strong commitment to addressing crime and youth development in the city. Recognizing the pressing issue of crime, Williams plans to prioritize filling positions in the police force to ensure that staffing levels meet the community’s needs. Currently, Durham Police has 405 sworn officers, but Williams aims to reach full staffing levels of 535 through ongoing recruitment efforts.

One of the key initiatives on Mayor Williams’ agenda is the launch of a new apprenticeship program for teenagers. This program, set to begin next month, will provide opportunities for young individuals to gain employment in the fields of technology, science, and trades. By engaging youth in productive activities, Williams believes that gun violence and crime rates can be reduced significantly.

In addition to tackling crime and providing opportunities for teenagers, Mayor Williams is also focused on building a better future for Durham. He plans to establish a task force specifically for minority teens and prioritize the development of an economic and housing plan for the city. Williams also envisions the construction of a new convention center to support economic growth and attract visitors.

To successfully implement his plans, Mayor Williams emphasizes the importance of community support and engagement. He encourages community members to actively participate in the decision-making process and urges them to take action when called upon. His goal is to create an environment where everyone’s voice is heard, and community members are actively involved in shaping Durham’s future.

Throughout his campaign, Mayor Williams received feedback and suggestions from concerned community members. Frederick Farrington, a Durham native, emphasized the need for concrete actions and less talk from city leadership. Helen Mangum spoke about the importance of sensitivity and bias training for police, while Cathy Kieler highlighted the preservation of old Durham as a cultural magnet for the city.

In response to these concerns, Mayor Williams acknowledges the importance of sensitivity training for the police force and is committed to preserving the city’s cultural heritage. He believes that Durham has done an excellent job of preserving buildings, as evident in the American Tobacco campus.

Mayor Leonardo Williams has embarked on his new role with a clear vision and a determination to make Durham safer, more prosperous, and a vibrant community for all its residents. Through collaboration with community partners and active engagement from community members, he hopes to achieve meaningful change and create a brighter future for Durham.