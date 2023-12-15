Detroit သည် 2023 ခုနှစ်အတွက် ရာဇ၀တ်မှုနှုန်းများ သိသိသာသာ ကျဆင်းလာသည်ကို မြင်တွေ့ရသည်။

Summary: The city of Detroit is celebrating a major milestone as the homicide rate drops to its lowest level in 60 years. City and county leaders came together to form a coalition aimed at reducing crime in the area, resulting in a significant decrease in violent incidents. Key strategies, such as virtual dockets and the hiring of visiting judges, helped to address backlog cases and expedite the criminal justice system. State funding also played a crucial role in supporting law enforcement efforts, including hiring more police officers and providing salary increases. The success of this collaborative approach indicates that the city’s crime reduction program is effective.

Detroit has long struggled with high crime rates, but recent efforts have shown promising results. Carjackings have decreased by 36 percent, homicides by 18 percent, and non-fatal shootings by 13 percent compared to the previous year. Detroit Police Chief James White attributes these numbers to the concerted efforts of city and county leaders, who have prioritized the return of the criminal justice system to pre-pandemic operations.

The partnership between law enforcement, the judiciary, and the prosecutor’s office has been instrumental in achieving these positive outcomes. Judges like William McConico and Patricia Fresard have taken on significant caseloads, reducing backlogs and allowing for more efficient trials. Wayne County Executive Warren Evans also played a role by increasing pay for prosecutors, enabling them to address their own backlog effectively.

The substantial decrease in crime rates can be attributed to various factors, including increased law enforcement presence on the streets and the swift handling of cases. State funding has been pivotal in providing the necessary resources for the police department to resume its fight against crime.

As the city celebrates this victory, Mayor Mike Duggan emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum. “The reward for good work is more work,” stated Chief White, implying that further concerted efforts will be necessary to sustain these low crime rates. The community remains optimistic that this positive trend will continue and contribute to a safer environment for Detroit residents.