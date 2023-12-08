Dyess Park တွင် ပြုပြင်မွမ်းမံမှုများ ပြုလုပ်ရန် အစီအစဉ်များသည် သမိုင်းဝင်မီးသတ်ရုံကို မပါဝင်ပါ။

In a forthcoming decision by Augusta commissioners, plans for the renovation of Dyess Park are anticipated to be approved. However, these plans do not include the preservation of a 130-year-old firehouse that has stood on the site since the 1890s.

The building has remained closed for the past five years due to safety concerns, and the cost of renovating it is being heavily debated by commissioners. Many question whether the expense and effort are worthwhile.

George Bush, the president of Historic Augusta, is advocating for the firehouse’s preservation. According to Bush, there is no reason why the building cannot be renovated alongside the rest of the park. His organization has explored the possibility of marketing it to private parties interested in rehabilitating the historic structure and bringing it back to the tax base. Contrary to the belief that the firehouse is beyond repair, Bush asserts that no evidence suggests its unsalvageable state. He argues that targeting the building for demolition seems purely inconvenient for the park’s current plans.

With a rich history as one of the oldest functioning fire stations in Georgia, the firehouse more recently served as the community center at Dyess Park. Some commissioners argue that tearing down the building and starting anew would be a more cost-effective approach.

However, Bush counters this viewpoint, highlighting the environmentally friendly nature of renovating an existing structure. By utilizing the building’s original materials, the need for additional resources, such as cutting down trees for new beams, is avoided. Furthermore, he emphasizes the importance of preserving the architectural and historic value that the firehouse possesses.

While the plans for Dyess Park’s renovations encompass new basketball courts, pickleball courts, and a splash pad, the fate of the firehouse remains uncertain. The final decision will be determined by the commissioners through a vote during their meeting on Tuesday at 2 p.m.