ဒစ်ဂျစ်တယ်ခေတ်တွင် တယ်လီဖုန်းရန်ပုံငွေရှာဖွေခြင်း၏ အရေးပါမှု

Telephone fundraising has long been a vital tool for non-profit organizations, allowing them to connect with potential supporters, donors, and volunteers. Despite the emergence of new communication technologies, such as messaging and video conferencing, the telephone continues to play a crucial role in sales, customer service, internal communications, and fundraising efforts.

Fundraising is the lifeblood of non-profit organizations, enabling them to continue their important work in society. The telephone offers a more personal and human approach to fundraising, helping to build connections between individuals and the cause. However, the ongoing cost of living crisis and increasing demand for services have forced charities to explore innovative solutions.

With the rise of COVID-19, telephone fundraising experienced a boost as more people had time and willingness to engage in phone conversations during lockdown. While many have returned to pre-pandemic work settings, telephone fundraising remains integral to the work of charities and non-profits. In fact, two-thirds of fundraisers expect to increase their use of the telephone for supporter stewardship in the coming year.

To adapt to the digital future, charities can look to cloud-based communication tools. These software solutions, such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems, offer flexibility and enhanced features compared to traditional office phones. Cloud-based tools allow for remote work, call recording, instant transcripts, detailed analytics, and integration with other systems, making it easier for charities to manage and store important information.

The impending switch-off of traditional landline services by 2025 further emphasizes the need for charities to upgrade their phone systems. The switch-off will impact various devices running on copper PSTN wiring. Cloud-based communication tools like VoIP phones provide a reliable alternative. However, charities need to plan and transition early to avoid disruption to their work.

When choosing an alternative phone system, charities should consider factors such as cost, upgrade benefits, training, and meeting current and future needs. Every call made and received is crucial for a charity, whether it’s to increase donations or provide support.

Telephone fundraising is here to stay, but it’s important for charities to embrace digital transformation. While digital innovation may not be a top priority compared to commercial businesses, it is essential for charities to consider in order to continue their impactful work for society in the future.

Source: Chartered Institute of Fundraising, National Business Communications

Editor’s Recommended Articles:

– The Role of Technology in Modern Fundraising

– How Cloud-Based Communication Enhances Non-Profit Operations

– Preparing for the PSTN Switch-Off: What Charities Need to Know