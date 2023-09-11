မြို့ပြဘဝ

နည်းပညာသစ်များနှင့် AI ၏စွမ်းအားကို ထုတ်ဖော်ပြသခြင်း။

နည်းပညာ

Anker ၏ 622 MagGo Power Bank သည် စျေးနှုန်းချိုသာစွာဖြင့် ကြိုးမဲ့အားသွင်းခြင်းကို ပေးဆောင်သည်။

Byရောဘတ်အင်ဒရူး

စက်တင်ဘာ 11, 2023
Anker ၏ 622 MagGo Power Bank သည် စျေးနှုန်းချိုသာစွာဖြင့် ကြိုးမဲ့အားသွင်းခြင်းကို ပေးဆောင်သည်။

Looking for a wireless charging power bank for your iPhone? Anker’s 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is currently on sale for just $39.99, $30 off its original price. This portable power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh and can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W. While it may not be as fast as Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, it offers a much more affordable option. The MagGo also features a folding kickstand that can hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it can double as a wireless charging pad when propped up. Anker also offers a more basic version, the 621 MagGo, for $29.99, which does not include the kickstand.

In addition to the power bank, there are other deals available. The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on sale for $159.99, $40 off its original price. This set includes four expandable mini-dioramas representing iconic levels from the Super Mario 64 video game. The set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, allowing for interactive play.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021 is on sale at B&H Photo for $2,799, a savings of $1,500. This laptop is equipped with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and has a 3456 x 2234 resolution screen. It is a powerful machine for creative workflows and features MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Other deals include the collector’s edition hardcover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide for $25.64, the PowerA MOGA Play and Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox controllers for $7.99, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus leather case in forest green for $10.53, the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse in white for $49.99, and the Insta360 Go 3 “action camera” bundle for $369.99.

အရင်းအမြစ်များ- The Verge

By ရောဘတ်အင်ဒရူး

Related Post ကို

နည်းပညာ

Xbox သည် Astral Purple Wireless Controller အသစ်ကို ထုတ်ဖော်ပြသခဲ့သည်။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
နည်းပညာ

Apple သည် USB-C အားသွင်းခြင်းနှင့် Apple Watch အသစ်ဖြင့် iPhone 15 စီးရီးကို မိတ်ဆက်ခဲ့သည်။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
နည်းပညာ

အလွန်နက်ရှိုင်းသောသို့ ခရီးတစ်ခု- Ember Sword ၏နောက်ထပ် Playtest သည် ရောနှောထားသော RPG အတွေ့အကြုံကို ကတိပေးသည်

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

မင်းလွဲသွားပြီ

သတင်း

Ferrari KC23- One-Off Track-Only Special ကို မိတ်ဆက်ခြင်း။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 ရောဘတ်အင်ဒရူး 0 မှတ်ချက်
သတင်း

Amouranth ၏ အဆိုအရ လွှမ်းမိုးမှု အတွက် တားမြစ်ခံရသော ထုတ်လွှင့်သူများ- အားသာချက်များနှင့် အားနည်းချက်များ

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 မှတ်ချက်
နည်းပညာ

Xbox သည် Astral Purple Wireless Controller အသစ်ကို ထုတ်ဖော်ပြသခဲ့သည်။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 မှတ်ချက်
နည်းပညာ

Apple သည် USB-C အားသွင်းခြင်းနှင့် Apple Watch အသစ်ဖြင့် iPhone 15 စီးရီးကို မိတ်ဆက်ခဲ့သည်။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 မှတ်ချက်