မြို့ပြဘဝ

နည်းပညာသစ်များနှင့် AI ၏စွမ်းအားကို ထုတ်ဖော်ပြသခြင်း။

နည်းပညာ

ဒစ်ဂျစ်တယ်အကျဉ်းချုပ်- စက်တင်ဘာ ၉၊ ၂၀၂၃

ByGabriel Botha

စက်တင်ဘာ 11, 2023
ဒစ်ဂျစ်တယ်အကျဉ်းချုပ်- စက်တင်ဘာ ၉၊ ၂၀၂၃

This article provides a digital brief for September 11, 2023. The main points of the article include:

– Janelle Burrell is the host of the Monday Digital Brief.

– CBS News is the network providing the digital brief.

Unfortunately, there is no additional information provided in the source article.

အဓိပ္ပာယ်:

– Digital Brief: A short summary or update of news and information delivered in a digital format, such as a video or article.

သတင်းရပ်ကွက်များ:

– CBS Philadelphia: The source of the article.

It is important to note that the source article does not provide any additional information or URLs.

Please note that due to the lack of content in the source article, it is not possible to provide a more detailed or substantial article based on the given information.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post ကို

နည်းပညာ

iOS 17 နှင့် macOS Sonoma ၏ စိတ်လှုပ်ရှားဖွယ်ရာ အင်္ဂါရပ်များကို ရှာဖွေခြင်း။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
နည်းပညာ

စက်တင်ဘာ 13 အတွက် BGMI Redeem ကုဒ်များ- Battlegrounds Mobile India အတွက် စိတ်လှုပ်ရှားဖွယ်ရာ ဆုလာဘ်များ ရယူလိုက်ပါ။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 ရောဘတ်အင်ဒရူး
နည်းပညာ

Xbox သည် Astral Purple Wireless Controller အသစ်ကို ထုတ်ဖော်ပြသခဲ့သည်။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

မင်းလွဲသွားပြီ

နည်းပညာ

iOS 17 နှင့် macOS Sonoma ၏ စိတ်လှုပ်ရှားဖွယ်ရာ အင်္ဂါရပ်များကို ရှာဖွေခြင်း။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 မှတ်ချက်
နည်းပညာ

စက်တင်ဘာ 13 အတွက် BGMI Redeem ကုဒ်များ- Battlegrounds Mobile India အတွက် စိတ်လှုပ်ရှားဖွယ်ရာ ဆုလာဘ်များ ရယူလိုက်ပါ။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 ရောဘတ်အင်ဒရူး 0 မှတ်ချက်
သတင်း

Acer XV242F- 540Hz Gaming Monitor အသစ်သည် စျေးကွက်သို့ ထိုးဖောက်ဝင်ရောက်လာသည်။

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 မှတ်ချက်
သတင်း

iPhone 15 Pro- ဈေးနှုန်းနှင့် ရရှိနိုင်မှု

စက်တင်ဘာ 13, 2023 ရောဘတ်အင်ဒရူး 0 မှတ်ချက်