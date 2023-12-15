ဂဟေဆော်နည်းအသစ်သည် Composite Metal Foam (CMF) ၏ အရည်အသွေးများကို ထိန်းသိမ်းပေးသည်

Summary: Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a novel welding technique that allows for the joining of composite metal foam (CMF) components without compromising its desirable properties. The method, called induction welding, uses an induction coil to create an electromagnetic field that selectively heats the metal to be welded. This prevents the heat from spreading beyond the targeted area, preserving the CMF’s properties. The findings represent a significant step forward in enabling the use of CMF in various applications.

Traditional welding methods have struggled to weld CMF parts together, as the heat used in the process interferes with the foam’s qualities. Moreover, the small air pockets within the CMF, which account for around 65-70% of the foam’s composition, add insulation to protect against excessive heat. Induction welding takes advantage of this by allowing the electromagnetic field to deeply penetrate the CMF while preventing heat dispersion.

Afsaneh Rabiei, the corresponding author of the research paper and a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at NC State, highlighted the importance of this development. She explained that CMF possesses attractive properties that make it useful across a wide range of applications, but the ability to weld its components without impairing those properties has been essential.

The research, titled “A Study on Welding of Porous Metals and Metallic Foams,” provides valuable insights into the successful welding of CMF. By uncovering a welding method that preserves the foam’s qualities, this breakthrough opens up possibilities for its application in critical areas such as aerospace components, protective armor, and the safe storage and transportation of hazardous materials.

The innovative induction welding technique represents a promising solution to the challenges previously posed by CMF’s welding. As researchers continue to explore and refine this method, it could revolutionize the manufacturing and utilization of CMF across industries.