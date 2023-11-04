Dream Chaser အာကာသယာဉ်သည် စီစဉ်ထားသော ISS ပျံသန်းမှုမတိုင်မီ စမ်းသပ်ရန် ပြင်ဆင်နေပါသည်။

Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser, a cutting-edge spaceplane, is now undergoing preparations for essential tests that will evaluate its capability to withstand the intense heat of reentry through Earth’s atmosphere. The spaceplane will soon be transported from Sierra Space’s facility in Louisville, Colorado, to the Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio, where these crucial tests will take place.

Once testing is complete, Sierra Space hopes that Dream Chaser will be ready to embark on an ambitious journey to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. As part of a contract with NASA, Sierra Space has been tasked with at least seven cargo-delivery missions to and from the ISS.

Dream Chaser, with its foldable wings and advanced technology, is designed to fly to low Earth orbit. It will launch from Earth atop a rocket and is adept at surviving reentry through the atmosphere, performing smooth runway landings upon its return. Equipped with heat shield tiles to withstand the high temperatures of atmospheric reentry, the spaceplane also harnesses the power of solar arrays during its flight.

Sierra Space’s vision for the Dream Chaser goes beyond cargo delivery. The company aims to launch crewed missions and establish its own space station, separate from the collaborative effort with Blue Origin on the Orbital Reef space station. This partnership’s future is currently uncertain.

While the commercial spaceflight industry is primarily focused on developing fully reusable rockets, spaceplanes offer significant advantages such as safety, efficiency, operational flexibility, and potential commercial opportunities. Despite the race to perfect reusable rockets, spaceplanes continue to captivate with their ability to land smoothly on Earth.

အမြဲမေးလေ့ရှိသောမေးခွန်းများ:

Q: What is Dream Chaser’s purpose?

A: Dream Chaser is designed to transport cargo and passengers to destinations like the International Space Station (ISS) in low Earth orbit.

Q: How does Dream Chaser differ from other spaceplanes?

A: Dream Chaser stands out by its ability to reach orbit and remain there for extended periods, up to six months.

Q: What advantages do spaceplanes have?

A: Spaceplanes offer advantages such as safety, efficiency, operational flexibility, and potential for future commercial opportunities.

Q: What is Sierra Space’s plan for Dream Chaser’s first flight?

A: Dream Chaser, named Tenacity, is scheduled to ride atop United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket on its second mission. However, the exact launch date depends on the success of Vulcan’s first test flight.

သတင်းရပ်ကွက်များ:

– [Space.com](https://www.space.com/dream-chaser-spaceplane-testing-iss-flight)