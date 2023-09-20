Modular Architecture သည် နို့တိုက်သတ္တဝါတို့၏ ဦးနှောက်ကို ပြင်ပသွင်းအားများကို ထိန်းချုပ်နိုင်စေသည်ဟု သိပ္ပံပညာရှင်များက ရှာဖွေတွေ့ရှိခဲ့သည်။

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the organization of the mammalian brain. Through the use of an experimental system that grew neurons on microfabricated glass surfaces, researchers found that the outer cortex of the brain has the ability to maintain control over its external inputs due to its interconnected but independently functioning modules.

The cortex, which is the outer layer of the brain responsible for various functions such as sensory perception and motor control, contains a large number of neurons. These neuronal networks need to be able to segregate inputs from specialized circuits while integrating inputs from multiple circuits, but it has remained unclear how the cortex is able to support these different processing paradigms.

To investigate this, the researchers guided cortical neurons to form modular networks containing multiple sub-groups. By stimulating these lab-grown neurons using light, the team observed that well-formed modular networks had large responses to localized light stimulation. On the other hand, networks with less modularity responded excessively synchronized to all stimuli.

The researchers also discovered that the balance between locally segregated activity and globally integrated activity is crucial for the brain to expand its capacity for information representation with limited resources. This finding not only contributes to our understanding of the structure and function of the mammalian brain but also has implications for the development of artificial neural networks used in machine learning research.

Overall, this study sheds light on how the mammalian brain is able to control external inputs through its modular architecture. It provides valuable insights into the intricate workings of the brain and its ability to process information efficiently.

