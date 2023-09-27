Trilobites ၏ အစားအစာ- ရေနေဖုန်စုပ်စက်ကို ထုတ်ဖော်ပြသခဲ့သည်။

Researchers have discovered the first fossil of a trilobite with evidence of its last meals. Trilobites are ancient arthropods that lived during the Cambrian period. Although fossils of trilobites are abundant, until now we have never found one with preserved remains of its diet. The fossil, found in the Prague Basin of the Czech Republic, contains several of the trilobite’s last meals, suggesting that it had a diverse diet.

The fossil, belonging to a trilobite species called Bohemolichas incola, was preserved in shale deposits from the Ordovician period. The researchers used synchrotron radiation imaging to examine the interior of the fossil. They found a line of material running down the center of the animal, which is believed to be its digestive tract. Within this tract, they identified remnants of small crustaceans called ostracods, as well as shell fragments from shellfish and pieces of an echinoderm.

What is remarkable about this discovery is the variety of the trilobite’s diet. It seemed to have consumed anything with a shell that it came across on the floor of its aquatic habitat. The trilobite’s food selection was based on shell size and resistance, rather than species composition.

The researchers speculate that the trilobite may have had adaptations to support its feeding behavior. The large diameter of its digestive tract, as well as the presence of glands that likely produced digestive enzymes, suggest that the trilobite was well-equipped for processing its varied diet. The blunt tail end of the animal may have allowed for the passage of its shell-filled waste.

Interestingly, the shells of the trilobite’s prey did not appear to be digested. Instead, the researchers suggest that enzymes were responsible for breaking down the soft tissues attached to these shells. The presence of burrows around the trilobite’s body indicates that scavengers attempted to reach it after its death and burial. However, the area around the digestive tract was avoided, possibly due to the noxious environment created by the undigested shells.

It is worth noting that the trilobite’s feeding behavior may have been influenced by its molting process. The discontinuity in its shell suggests that it was preparing to molt and may have been overeating to generate pressure to break free.

In conclusion, the discovery of a trilobite fossil with preserved remnants of its last meals provides valuable insights into the diet and feeding behavior of these ancient arthropods.

အဓိပ္ပာယ်:

– Trilobites: Ancient arthropods that lived during the Cambrian period.

– Arthropods: A group that includes all insects, as well as crustaceans and other similar organisms.

– Synchrotron: A type of circular particle accelerator used for high-energy experiments.

– Ostracods: Small crustaceans that remain common today.

– Echinoderm: A group of marine animals that includes starfish and sea urchins.

source:

The original article does not provide a source URL.