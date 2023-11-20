SpaceX’s groundbreaking Starship spacecraft has ventured into new territory—in the realm of toys. As part of a multi-year licensing agreement between SpaceX and Mattel, the Matchbox Sky Busters line has unveiled a die-cast model of the Starship. This addition comes after the spacecraft’s recent successful second test flight, underlining its significance and popularity. The toy faithfully replicates the stainless steel Starship, complete with intricate details such as fins, thermal tiles, and six Raptor engines. Measuring 4.5 inches in length, the metal and plastic model provides an authentic representation of the colossal spacecraft.

In addition to the Starship, the Matchbox Sky Busters line also introduces a toy version of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule. This capsule, which transports astronauts and cargo to and from space, is an integral part of SpaceX’s current operations, including its partnership with NASA. The toy version of the SpaceX Dragon capsule accurately portrays the descent capsule, which returns safely to Earth.

Both the Starship and the Dragon are part of a compelling collection that includes other iconic vehicles from the Sky Busters line. The packaging for each toy includes a plastic display stand and a playmat, designed to enhance the imaginative play experience. The Starship playmat features an aerial view of the Martian surface, allowing children to imagine the spacecraft’s approach to landing on the Red Planet. On the other hand, the Dragon playmat portrays a dramatic scene of recovery boats approaching a Dragon capsule splashing down into a body of water.

The Matchbox Sky Busters Starship and Dragon are available at select U.S. toy and hobby stores for $5 each. For convenience, online pre-orders are also available for a case of eight Sky Busters toys, which includes the Starship and Dragon, with shipping expected this month. As the collaboration between SpaceX and Mattel continues to soar, there are plans for additional releases in the Matchbox Sky Busters line, including a die-cast model of the Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024.

Q: Where can I purchase the Matchbox Sky Busters Starship and Dragon?

A: They are available at select U.S. toy and hobby stores, and online pre-orders can be made through certain retailers.

Q: What are the dimensions of the Starship and Dragon toys?

A: The Starship model measures 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) in length, while the Dragon toy stands at 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) tall.

Q: Are there any plans for future releases in the Matchbox Sky Busters line?

A: Yes, Mattel plans to introduce a die-cast model of the Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024, as part of their ongoing collaboration with SpaceX.

Q: Do the Starship and Dragon toys come with any additional accessories?

A: Yes, both toys include a plastic display stand and a playmat that depicts a relevant scene for imaginative play.