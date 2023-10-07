မြောက်၊ အလယ်ပိုင်းနှင့် တောင်အမေရိကတို့တွင် ဖြစ်ပေါ်ရန် ရှားပါးသော နှစ်ပတ်လည် နေကြတ်ခြင်း

In the upcoming month, a rare celestial event known as an annular solar eclipse will take place, providing skygazers in North, Central, and South America with the last opportunity to witness this phenomenon for more than two decades. On 14 October, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun while being at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a “ring of fire” effect, where the Sun is not completely covered.

The 2023 annular solar eclipse will be visible across eight US states, beginning in Oregon and ending in Texas. It will occur between 9.13am PT and 12.03pm CT, passing over the Gulf of Mexico and then crossing various countries in Central and South America, including Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

The eclipse will begin with a partial eclipse, as the Moon moves across the Sun, and then progress into the annularity phase, where the ring of fire effect will be visible for a duration between one and five minutes. To track the progress of the annular solar eclipse, NASA has created an interactive map that provides the exact timing of the eclipse down to the nearest second.

It is important for those viewing the eclipse to wear specialized eye protection designed for observing the Sun, as the Moon will not fully block the light. NASA advises against using optical devices, such as cameras, telescopes, or binoculars, with eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, as the concentrated solar rays can cause serious eye injury.

While people in neighboring countries and states will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse, they will not experience the “ring of fire” effect. The next annular solar eclipse crossing the US is expected to occur in 2046, but a total solar eclipse will be visible from North America on 8 April 2024.

Source: NASA’s interactive map for the 2023 annular solar eclipse.