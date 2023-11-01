NASA’s Juno mission has recently unveiled a groundbreaking discovery on Ganymede, the largest moon of Jupiter. The Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer, which was aboard the Juno spacecraft, collected data during a close flyby of Ganymede, revealing the presence of mineral salts and organic compounds on the moon’s surface.

This noteworthy observation marks a significant breakthrough in our understanding of Ganymede’s origin and composition. The findings, published in the journal Nature Astronomy on October 30, shed light on the mysterious moon’s deep-ocean makeup.

Ganymede, measuring even larger than the planet Mercury, has captivated scientific interest due to its enormous internal ocean concealed beneath an icy crust. Acquiring insights into the moon’s composition and the presence of minerals and organics brings us closer to deciphering the secrets hidden within Ganymede.

Previously, hints of salts and organic compounds were only hinted at by NASA’s Galileo spacecraft, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope. However, the spatial resolution of those observations was inadequate to draw definitive conclusions. Now, thanks to Juno’s close flyby, we have unprecedented detailed observations of Ganymede’s surface.

The JIRAM instrument, primarily designed to study Jupiter’s atmosphere, proved invaluable in examining the surfaces of Ganymede as well as Jupiter’s other Galilean moons. With a remarkable spatial resolution for infrared spectroscopy exceeding 0.62 miles per pixel, JIRAM identified and analyzed unique spectral features of non-water-ice materials, including hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and possibly aliphatic aldehydes.

This groundbreaking discovery opens up new avenues for studying Ganymede’s history and the processes that shaped the moon over billions of years. The presence of ammoniated salts suggests that Ganymede could have accumulated materials cold enough to condense ammonia during its formation. Additionally, the carbonate salts may hold clues to carbon dioxide-rich ices and the moon’s complex geological evolution.

အမြဲမေးလေ့ရှိသောမေးခွန်းများ:

Q: How was the data collected?

A: The data was collected by the Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft during a close flyby of Ganymede.

မေး- လေ့လာတွေ့ရှိချက်တွေက ဘာတွေလဲ။

A: The observations unveiled the presence of mineral salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface.

Q: What is significant about this discovery?

A: This discovery provides crucial insights into Ganymede’s origin and deep-ocean composition, advancing our understanding of the moon’s complex nature.

Q: What instruments were previously used to study Ganymede?

A: Previous observations were made using NASA’s Galileo spacecraft, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

Q: What is the potential significance of the observed salts and organics?

A: The presence of salts and organics can offer clues about Ganymede’s geological history and the processes that shaped the moon throughout its existence.

Q: How does this discovery contribute to our knowledge of the solar system?

A: Understanding the composition of Ganymede sheds light on the formation and evolution of Jupiter’s moons, which has broader implications for the study of planetary systems.