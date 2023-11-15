Galactic စင်တာရှိ Pulsating လျှို့ဝှက်ဆန်းကြယ်: အဲဒါက ဘာဖြစ်နိုင်မလဲ။

Telescope data from June to December 2022 has revealed a mysterious pulsing signal emanating from the center of our galaxy. The Galactic Center, home to the supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), is the epicenter of this enigmatic phenomenon. The signal, detected near Sgr A*, is a recurring gamma-ray fluctuation that occurs every 76.32 minutes, according to a recent study published on arXiv.

This recurring pulse has puzzled scientists as black holes are not known to emit detectable radiation like this. Therefore, Sgr A* has been ruled out as the source of the signal. Instead, researchers propose that the pulsation is evidence of an object orbiting the black hole. Although invisible to the human eye, various forms of light are emitted from the vicinity of Sgr A*. Specifically, the study observed a pattern of flaring gamma radiation, which requires special telescopes to detect.

While another signal has been detected from the same region every 149 minutes in the form of an X-ray flare, the dominant focus remains on the gamma radiation. The nature of the object causing these emissions remains shrouded in mystery. Previous studies have referred to it as a “blob of magnetized matter.” Scientists speculate that a single physical mechanism is responsible for generating these signals.

Estimates suggest that the orbiter, presumably the aforementioned blob, completes its orbit around the black hole every 70 to 80 minutes. This trajectory is similar in distance to that between Mercury and the Sun. Furthermore, it is believed to travel at speeds reaching 30% of the speed of light. This equates to velocities as high as 223 million mph.

As the object makes its journey around the black hole, it emits bright flares of radiation. However, due to the challenges associated with observing black holes and their surroundings, scientists are unable to ascertain the exact nature of the phenomenon occurring near Sgr A*.

အမြဲမေးလေ့ရှိသောမေးခွန်းများ:

Q: What is the source of the mysterious pulsating signal detected at the center of our galaxy?

A: The exact source of the signal remains unknown, but it is believed to be an object orbiting the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*).

Q: How often does the signal pulsate?

A: The signal pulsates every 76.32 minutes.

Q: What kind of light is emitted from near Sgr A*?

A: Various forms of light, including gamma radiation and X-rays, are emitted from the vicinity of Sgr A*.

Q: What is the estimated speed of the object orbiting Sgr A*?

A: The object is believed to travel at speeds equivalent to 30% of the speed of light, which is roughly 223 million mph.