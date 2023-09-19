သောကြာဂြိုဟ်၏ တိမ်တိုက်များတွင် လျှို့ဝှက်ဆန်းကြယ်သော အလင်းတန်းများသည် ဥက္ကာပျံများ လောင်ကျွမ်းစေနိုင်သည်။

Researchers have long puzzled over the mysterious flashes of light that occasionally illuminate the clouds of Venus. Previously thought to be lightning, a new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets suggests an alternative explanation. The study proposes that these enigmatic lights are, in fact, meteors burning up in Venus’ atmosphere.

Although NASA had previously suggested that Venus might have more lightning than Earth, the study notes that the presence of lightning on Venus is still a topic of debate. Lightning on Earth is monitored by detecting natural radio waves, and previous missions to Venus detected signals believed to be lightning. However, more recent missions such as NASA’s Cassini and Parker Solar failed to find radio signals from lightning.

Instead of lightning, researchers now speculate that the flashes observed in Venus’ swirling clouds may be the result of meteors disintegrating in the planet’s hostile atmosphere. Venus has an incredibly harsh environment, with extreme temperatures and a thick, toxic atmosphere filled with supercritical carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid clouds.

By counting the number of flashes observed at the Steward Observatory and Japan’s Akatsuki orbiter, researchers estimated that between 10,000 to 100,000 flashes occur annually. The researchers propose that these flashes resemble potential meteor strikes. The unique composition of Venus’ atmosphere may cause fireballs from these impacts to burn brightly enough to be detected.

Understanding these phenomena is crucial for planning future missions to Venus, particularly in light of recent evidence suggesting possible volcanic activity on the planet’s surface. If lightning strikes are a concern, protection would be necessary for probes attempting to land on Venus or those floating in its dense atmosphere for an extended period.

In conclusion, the discovery that the mysterious flashes in the clouds of Venus may be meteors burning up offers valuable insights for future missions to the planet. While the presence of lightning remains uncertain, the possibility of meteors provides alternative explanations for these intriguing phenomena.

