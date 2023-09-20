တူးဖော်တွေ့ရှိခဲ့သည့် ရှေးအကျဆုံးသစ်သားဖွဲ့စည်းပုံ- အဆင့်မြင့်ဘိုးဘွားယဉ်ကျေးမှု?

Archaeologists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery: the oldest wooden structure ever found, dating back nearly half a million years. This finding suggests that our ancestors were far more advanced than previously believed. The remarkable structure was found at Kalambo Falls in Zambia, near the border with Tanzania, and is exceptionally well-preserved. It is believed to be a platform, walkway, or raised dwelling that kept our relatives above the water.

The wood bears cut-marks, indicating that primitive tools were used to join two large logs to create the structure. In addition to the wooden platform, a collection of wooden tools, including a wedge and a digging stick, were also discovered at the site. This discovery challenges the notion that our ancestors only used wood for limited purposes such as starting fires or hunting.

လေ့လာမှု၏ ဦးဆောင်ရေးသားသူနှင့် Liverpool တက္ကသိုလ်မှ ရှေးဟောင်းသုတေသနပညာရှင် Larry Barham က ဤတွေ့ရှိမှုသည် ကျွန်ုပ်တို့၏ဘိုးဘေးများအပေါ် သူ၏ခံယူချက်ကို ပြောင်းလဲစေသည်ဟု ပြောကြားခဲ့သည်။ ၎င်းတို့သည် ၎င်းတို့၏ပတ်ဝန်းကျင်ကို ပြောင်းလဲရန်နှင့် ဆန်းသစ်သော အရာတစ်ခုကို ဖန်တီးနိုင်စွမ်းရှိကြောင်း သက်သေပြခဲ့သည်။ Barham က ၎င်းသည် စိတ်ကူးယဉ်တွေးခေါ်မှုအဆင့်ကို ညွှန်ပြပြီး ဘာသာစကားကျွမ်းကျင်မှုပင် ဖြစ်နိုင်သည်ဟု Barham က ယုံကြည်သည်။

The structure was a chance discovery made during excavations in 2019 near the Kalambo River, above a waterfall that reaches a height of 235 meters. The high water level at the falls is believed to have preserved the wooden structure over the centuries. Discoveries involving ancient wood are rare due to its tendency to rot without leaving behind much trace for future generations.

ဖွဲ့စည်းပုံ၏ သက်တမ်းကို တိကျစွာ ဆုံးဖြတ်ရန်အတွက် သုတေသီများသည် luminescence dating ဟုခေါ်သော နည်းလမ်းသစ်ကို အသုံးပြုကာ နေရောင်ခြည်နှင့် နောက်ဆုံးသော သတ္တုဓာတ်များကို ထိတွေ့မှုအား တိုင်းတာပေးသည်။ ယင်းဖွဲ့စည်းပုံသည် အနည်းဆုံး နှစ်ပေါင်း 476,000 သက်တမ်းရှိပြီဖြစ်ပြီး Homo sapiens ၏ ဆင့်ကဲဖြစ်စဉ်ကို ကြိုစားနေပါသည်။ လူသား ဆွေမျိုးပေါက်ဖော် ဖြစ်သော Homo heidelbergensis ၏ ရုပ်ကြွင်းများကို နှစ်ပေါင်း 700,000 မှ 200,000 အကြားရှိ ဒေသတွင် တွေ့ရှိခဲ့သည်။

ရှာဖွေတွေ့ရှိမှုသည် လူသားတို့၏ဘိုးဘေးများသည် ခြေသလုံးသားများဖြစ်သည်ဟူသော လွှမ်းမိုးနေသောယုံကြည်ချက်ကို စိန်ခေါ်သည်။ ယုံကြည်စိတ်ချရသော ရေအရင်းအမြစ်ကို ပံ့ပိုးပေးသည့် ရေတံခွန်များအနီးရှိ အဆောက်အဦ၏ တည်နေရာက ၎င်းသည် အမြဲတမ်းနေထိုင်ရာအဖြစ် လုပ်ဆောင်နိုင်သည်ဟု အကြံပြုထားသည်။ သို့သော်လည်း ဤယူဆချက်အား သက်သေမပြသေးဘဲ နောက်ထပ်သုတေသနပြုရန် လိုအပ်ပါသည်။

Overall, this incredible find showcases the immense capabilities and ingenuity of our ancestors. It provides evidence of their advanced thinking, planning abilities, and the creation of structures never seen before. The discovery raises intriguing questions about the development of early civilizations and highlights the need for further exploration and study of our distant past.

- Luminescence dating- သတ္တုဓာတ်တွေရဲ့ သက်တမ်းကို နေရောင်ခြည်နဲ့ နောက်ဆုံးထိတွေ့ချိန်ကတည်းက တိုင်းတာတဲ့ နည်းစနစ်တစ်ခု။

– Homo heidelbergensis: an extinct human ancestor thought to have lived between 700,000 to 200,000 years ago.

- Abstract Thinking - ရုပ်ပိုင်းဆိုင်ရာ ပစ္စုပ္ပန် သို့မဟုတ် တိုက်ရိုက်မတွေ့ကြုံနိုင်သော သဘောတရားများကို တွေးခေါ်နိုင်စွမ်း။

