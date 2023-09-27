The Potential of DNA Sequencing in the Search for Life on Mars

Scientists are constantly searching for biosignatures to detect signs of life on other planets. One such biosignature is DNA, which has proven to be an effective marker for identifying species and understanding their evolutionary relationships. DNA sequencing has revolutionized various fields, including industry, medicine, and paleontology. Now, researchers believe that this technology could also aid in the search for extraterrestrial life.

A recent paper titled “DNA sequencing at the picogram level to investigate life on Mars and Earth” explores the possibility of detecting DNA in Martian rocks. Lead author Jyothi Basapathi Raghavendra, a Ph.D. researcher at the University of Aberdeen, emphasizes that microbial life may exist on Mars, albeit in extremely low quantities. To detect such life forms, advanced equipment is needed.

The new method, called nanopore technology, involves passing an electric current through nano-sized pores. When a DNA strand passes through the nanopore, it alters the current, providing valuable information about the DNA. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has developed a tool named MinION, which can sequence DNA with incredible sensitivity, requiring as little as two picograms of material (a picogram is one-trillionth of a gram).

To test the capabilities of MinION, researchers conducted experiments using soil samples from the Atacama Desert in Chile, a Mars analogue environment. The results were highly promising, with the tool successfully detecting DNA concentrations as low as 10 picograms. Even when samples were further diluted, MinION detected microbial taxa at a remarkable concentration of 2 picograms, the lowest limit detected so far.

These findings have significant implications for the search for life on Mars. The Mars Sample Return mission, set to return samples in 2033, could benefit greatly from this technology. By analyzing Martian soil samples with MinION, scientists may uncover valuable evidence of microbial life.

The study also highlights the challenges of investigating low biomass environments and the need for improved technologies with enhanced sensitivity and specificity. If successful, DNA sequencing could open up new avenues for understanding the biodiversity of both Earth and other planets.

Title: The Potential of DNA Sequencing in the Search for Life on Mars

Source: “DNA sequencing at the picogram level to investigate life on Mars and Earth,” Nature Scientific Reports, Jyothi Basapathi Raghavendra, et al.

အဓိပ္ပာယ်:

– Biosignatures: Chemical fingerprints left by planetary life that indicate the presence of extraterrestrial organisms.

– Nanopore technology: A method that involves passing an electric current through nano-sized pores to analyze DNA.

– Picogram: One-trillionth of a gram, a unit used to measure extremely small quantities of material.

Source: Nature Scientific Reports, Jyothi Basapathi Raghavendra, et al.