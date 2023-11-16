ACL မျက်ရည်များအတွက် အစားထိုးကုသမှုရွေးချယ်စရာများကို ရှာဖွေခြင်း။

ACL tears are a common and debilitating knee injury that can significantly impact both professional and amateur athletes. Traditionally, it has been believed that a torn ACL requires surgical intervention as it has limited ability to heal on its own. However, recent research has shed light on the potential effectiveness of nonsurgical treatments, such as physical therapy, sparking controversy among surgeons who regularly perform ACL reconstructions.

The groundbreaking study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in June, involved 80 participants with ACL tears. The researchers found that 90% of these injuries showed signs of healing on an MRI after the participants followed a new bracing protocol. Additionally, many patients reported improved knee stability and function, and were able to return to their sport within a year.

The bracing protocol involved wearing a brace that kept the knees at a 90-degree angle for a month. This position facilitated the fusion of the torn ends of the ACL, increasing the chances of natural healing. Over the next two months, patients underwent physical therapy while gradually increasing the range of motion through adjustments to the brace. The braces were eventually removed around the three-month mark, and subsequent MRIs revealed that most ACLs had successfully repaired themselves.

The implications of this research are substantial, as it challenges the traditional notion that surgery is always necessary for ACL tears. Stephanie Filbay, the lead author of the study, noted that similar high rates of ACL healing and excellent patient outcomes were observed in over 430 patients in clinical practice.

While surgery has been the recommended course of action for ACL tears, it can come with potential complications such as kneecap pain, chronic instability, or stiffness. Moreover, studies have shown that about 50% of patients who undergo surgery still develop osteoarthritis within 12 to 14 years.

The findings of this study highlight the importance of considering alternative treatment options, particularly for individuals who don’t engage in professional or competitive sports or face financial or health complications. Nonsurgical approaches, like bracing and physical therapy, could provide a viable and effective option for healing ACL tears.

အမြဲမေးလေ့ရှိသောမေးခွန်းများ:

Q: What is the ACL?

A: The ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, is situated in the knee and helps maintain rotational stability while preventing the shinbone from slipping in front of the thigh bone.

Q: How common are ACL tears?

A: Experts estimate that between 100,000 to 200,000 people suffer a torn ACL each year in the United States.

Q: What are the potential complications of ACL surgery?

A: Complications can include kneecap pain, chronic instability, stiffness, infection, blood clots, and numbness.

Q: Can nonsurgical treatment prevent the development of osteoarthritis?

A: While ACL reconstruction was traditionally believed to reduce the risk of osteoarthritis, recent research suggests that about 50% of patients who undergo surgery still develop it within 12 to 14 years.

Q: Can bracing and physical therapy be an alternative to surgery?

A: The recent study found that 90% of ACL tears showed signs of healing through the bracing protocol and physical therapy. This suggests that for certain individuals, nonsurgical treatment options may be a viable alternative to surgery.