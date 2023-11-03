Ancient Planet’s Remnants Possibly Buried Beneath Earth’s Surface

Scientists have long believed in the giant-impact hypothesis, which suggests that an ancient planet collided with Earth during its formation, resulting in the creation of the moon. However, the fate of the mysterious planet, known as Theia, has remained unknown. While direct evidence of Theia’s existence has proven elusive, a new theory proposes that remnants of the ancient planet may be buried deep beneath the Earth’s surface.

According to a recent study published in the journal Nature, molten slabs of Theia could have embedded themselves within Earth’s mantle after the collision and solidified over time. As a result, parts of Theia’s material may exist approximately 1,800 miles below the Earth’s surface, above the planet’s core.

Should this theory prove to be correct, it would not only provide further support for the giant-impact hypothesis but also offer an explanation for the existence of two massive blobs deep within the Earth. These large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs) were first discovered in the 1980s and are characterized by their density and iron content. Although they are larger than the moon, their origins have long remained a mystery.

Dr. Qian Yuan, the lead author of the study and a geophysicist and postdoctoral fellow at the California Institute of Technology, was inspired to investigate whether the LLVPs could be fragments of Theia after attending a seminar in 2019. His eureka moment led him to propose his theory, which was initially met with skepticism but eventually gained support through collaborative interdisciplinary research.

Further analysis and modeling were carried out to determine whether the density of Theia’s remnants could align with that of the LLVPs. The team of researchers sought higher-definition modeling with significantly increased resolution, leading to promising results.

Understanding the fate of Theia and the origins of the LLVPs not only sheds light on the early history of our planet but also provides insights into the formation and evolution of other celestial bodies in our solar system.

အမြဲမေးလေ့ရှိသောမေးခွန်းများ:

Q: What is the giant-impact hypothesis?

The giant-impact hypothesis is a scientific theory that proposes an ancient planet collided with Earth during its early formation, resulting in the creation of the moon.

မေး- အလျင်နှုန်းနိမ့်ပြည်နယ်ကြီးများ (LLVP) ဆိုသည်မှာ အဘယ်နည်း။

Large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs) are massive, dense blobs that exist deep within the Earth, beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean. The origins of these structures have long puzzled scientists.

သတင်းရပ်ကွက်များ:

