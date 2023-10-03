အမြဲတမ်းနေရပ်တည်ဆောက်ရန် လကမ္ဘာမစ်ရှင်အတွက် နိုင်ငံတကာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးကို တရုတ်နိုင်ငံက ဖိတ်ကြားထားသည်။

China has announced that it is open to international cooperation for its upcoming lunar mission, as it works towards its goal of becoming a major space power by 2030. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) made this announcement at the 74th International Astronautical Congress, inviting countries and organizations to participate in its Chang’e-8 mission. The mission aims to establish a permanent habitat on the south pole of the moon.

Under the “mission-level” cooperation, China and its international partners will have the opportunity to launch and operate their spacecraft, engage in spacecraft-to-spacecraft interactions, and jointly explore the lunar surface. International partners are also welcome to independently deploy their own modules once the Chinese spacecraft lands.

Interested parties are required to submit a letter of intent to the CNSA by December 31st. Final selection of proposals will be made in September 2024. The Chang’e-8 mission will follow the Chang’e-7 mission set for 2026, which will search for lunar resources on the moon’s south pole. Both missions will lay the groundwork for the construction of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) led by China.

China, which recently deployed an uncrewed probe to the moon in 2020, plans to send another Chang’e-6 probe to the far side of the moon in the first half of 2024 to retrieve soil samples. The ultimate goal is to land astronauts on the moon by 2030.

Meanwhile, NASA’s Artemis program aims to put U.S. astronauts back on the lunar surface by December 2025. However, NASA is prohibited from collaborating with China, directly or indirectly, due to U.S. law. The Artemis 3 mission in 2025 will see two U.S. astronauts land on the moon’s south pole, an area previously unexplored by humans. The crewed Artemis 4 and 5 missions are planned for 2027 and 2029, respectively.

It is worth noting that as of September, 29 countries have signed the Artemis Accords, a pact formulated by NASA and the U.S. State Department to establish guidelines for behavior in space and on the lunar surface. Notably, China and Russia are not signatories of this agreement. China has currently secured participation from Russia and Venezuela for its lunar station program.

In summary, China’s invitation for international cooperation in its Chang’e-8 mission marks a significant step towards its ambition to become a major space power. By working together with other countries, the mission aims to establish a permanent habitat on the moon’s south pole, paving the way for the construction of the International Lunar Research Station in the 2030s. While China’s timeline aligns with NASA’s Artemis program, collaborations between the two space agencies are restricted due to U.S. law.