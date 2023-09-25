Box Jellyfish သည် ဗဟိုဦးနှောက်မပါဘဲ သင်ယူနိုင်သည်ဟု လေ့လာမှုအရ သိရသည်။

A new study has found that box jellyfish, known for carrying one of the deadliest venoms in the world, possess a surprising ability to learn from past experiences without having a central brain. Previous research suggested that advanced learning required a centralized brain, but this study challenges that notion and sheds light on the evolutionary roots of learning and memory.

The research, conducted by scientists from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, focused on Caribbean box jellyfish. Despite having only a thousand nerve cells and no brain, these jellies were trained to spot and dodge obstacles through associative learning.

Associative learning involves forming mental connections between sensory stimulations and behaviors. This process is commonly observed in organisms with centralized brains, such as humans and rodents. However, the study found that box jellyfish can also acquire this ability.

The researchers set up an experiment in which they observed the behavior of jellyfish navigating a tank designed to mimic their natural habitat. Initially, the jellyfish frequently bumped into gray stripes representing distant mangrove roots. However, over time, they learned to avoid these obstacles, increasing their distance from the wall and reducing collisions.

According to the study’s senior author, Anders Garm, box jellyfish can learn through visual and mechanical stimuli. Despite having significantly fewer nerve cells than humans, they can connect various sensory impressions to learn from experience.

The findings of this study challenge previous assumptions about jellyfish learning abilities. Researchers once believed that jellyfish could only engage in simple forms of learning, such as habituation. However, this research suggests that they possess a more refined ability to learn, remember, and modify their behavior.

By studying the learning mechanism in jellyfish, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of memory, which could have implications for disorders such as dementia. While this study does not claim to find a cure for dementia, it provides insights that could contribute to future advancements in understanding and potentially addressing the disease.

