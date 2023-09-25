အန္တာတိတ်ပင်လယ်ပြင်တွင် ရေခဲများ စံချိန်တင်နိမ့်ကျကာ ရာသီဥတုပြောင်းလဲမှုအပေါ် စိုးရိမ်မှုများ မြင့်တက်လာသည်။

The extent of sea ice surrounding Antarctica reached record-low levels during the winter, according to the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). This development has raised concerns among scientists regarding the accelerating effects of climate change in the southern polar region. The decrease in sea ice coverage can have dire consequences for animals like penguins, which rely on the ice for breeding and rearing their young. Additionally, the reduction in sunlight reflected by white ice back into space contributes to global warming.

On September 10th, Antarctic sea ice extent reached its peak at 16.96 million square kilometers, the lowest winter maximum since satellite records began in 1979. This represents a decrease of about 1 million square kilometers compared to the previous winter record set in 1986. NSIDC senior scientist Walt Meier described this as an “extreme record-breaking year.”

While the Arctic has already experienced significant impacts from climate change, with sea ice rapidly deteriorating in the past decade, the effects on Antarctic sea ice have been less certain. However, the recent shift towards record-low conditions in the region has raised concerns among scientists that climate change may finally be manifesting itself in Antarctica.

A study published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment earlier this month suggested that warming ocean temperatures, fueled largely by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, are contributing to the decline in sea ice levels since 2016. This finding aligns with the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to protect fragile ecosystems and frozen regions of the world.

Further analysis and research are required to fully understand the implications of these record-low sea ice levels in Antarctica, but it is vital that measures are taken to mitigate climate change and reduce the negative impacts on the planet.

